Identiv Transponder VP/GM Named to NFC Forum Board of Directors

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced Amir Khoshniyati, VP and GM Transponders, was appointed to the NFC Forum Board of Directors, the consortium's governing body. The NFC Forum is the global standards-body for near field communications (NFC) technology.

Amir Khoshniyati, Identiv VP and GM, Transponders, brings industry expertise building on years of NFC Forum involvement

Khoshniyati has a track record of thought leadership with the NFC Forum, serving as Vice-Chair of the Healthcare Task Force working to drive innovation and industry standards throughout healthcare processes. He has led initiatives related to convenience, security, and automation offered by NFC technology, and use cases that demonstrate and define the clear benefits NFC brings to the challenges of the healthcare system and other industry applications.

Identiv is a consistent industry leader in NFC-enabled IoT applications , establishing a digital link between physical and digital items across mobile devices, healthcare, smart packaging, cannabis, specialty retail, industrial, consumer engagement, authenticity, and security. As the leading highly secure IoT technology provider, Identiv is dedicated to supporting digital transformation by driving NFC technology into nearly every physical device people interact with in their daily lives.

"We are honored to be joining the NFC Forum Board at a time when NFC adoption is at an all-time high and the standards that span across segments continue to demand more expertise," said Khoshniyati. "We're ready to take on a greater leadership role and work closer than ever to globally standardize use cases, identify liaisons, provide technical insights, and continue raising the bar on certification standards which will provide assurance to many more end users."

"Over the last five years, Identiv has demonstrated creativity and willingness to work within the NFC Forum to move projects forward for the betterment of the entire NFC ecosystem. As a leading designer, developer, and manufacturer of high-frequency/NFC products, we look forward to Identiv's unique expertise toward growing the adoption of NFC technology," said Mike McCamon, Executive Director, NFC Forum.

Khoshniyati from Identiv joins fellow NFC Forum Board members representing leading technology companies including Apple, Google, Infineon, NXP, Qualcomm, Samsung, Sony, STMicroelectronics, and Huawei.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv's platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol "INVE." For more information, visit identiv.com .

About NFC Forum

The NFC Forum was launched as a non-profit industry association in 2004 by leading mobile communications, semiconductor, and consumer electronics companies. The Forum's mission is to advance the use of Near Field Communication technology by developing specifications, ensuring interoperability among devices and services, and educating the market about NFC technology. The Forum's global member companies are currently developing specifications for a modular NFC device architecture, and protocols for interoperable data exchange and device-independent service delivery, device discovery and device capability.

