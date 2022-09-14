Dodge Crowns Latest 'Last Call' Special-edition Model: 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The Dodge brand’s “Last Call” lineup heads into the homestretch with a special-edition Dodge vehicle that owns a royal racing pedigree: the 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona. (PRNewswire)

2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona traces its lineage to the 1960s and 1970s West Coast drag-racing scene

Special-edition 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona bumps the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody to 807 horsepower

Only 300 of the 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona special-edition vehicles will be produced

2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona pairs Go Mango exterior with unique orange interior appearance

Exterior stands out with Satin Black King Daytona rear fender graphics, Satin Carbon Warp Speed wheels, Satin Chrome exterior badging and more

Black Nappa/Alcantara "Daytona" seats with orange stitching and King Daytona orange instrument panel badge highlight the interior

Orange interior stitching accents the instrument panel, console, steering wheel and door trim

Sixth special-edition Dodge "Last Call" model will be revealed on Sept. 21, 2022

Seventh and final 2023 special-edition model — the very last of its kind — will be revealed at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas , scheduled for Nov. 1-4, 2022

Like all 2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger models, Dodge Charger King Daytona will carry a commemorative "Last Call" underhood plaque

Details and specific information on Dodge "Last Call" models available at Dodge.com

Information on the Never Lift 24-month road map to the Dodge brand's future is available at DodgeGarage.com

The Dodge brand's "Last Call" lineup heads into the homestretch with a special-edition Dodge vehicle that owns a royal racing pedigree: the 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona.

The 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona traces its lineage to a famous monarch of the 1960s and 1970s West Coast drag-racing scene: William "Big Willie" Robinson, who nicknamed his 1969 Dodge Charger "King Daytona" and used it not only in claiming victory at the drag strip, but also in keeping racers on the track and off the streets. The 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona honors the original by bumping performance to 807 horsepower and pairing a Go Mango exterior with unique orange interior accents.

The 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona represents the fifth of seven special-edition Dodge "Last Call" models that celebrate the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger, which in their current form are coming to an end. The Dodge Charger King Daytona follows previously announced Dodge Challenger Shakedown, Dodge Charger Super Bee and Dodge Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger models.

Only two more Dodge "Last Call" models will be announced: one on September 21, 2022, and the seventh and final special-edition model — the very last of its kind — at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, scheduled for Nov. 1-4, 2022.

"The special-edition Dodge Charger King Daytona honors a true icon of muscle car history," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. "The final Dodge 'Last Call' models will continue to celebrate the legacy of the Dodge Charger and Challenger by paying tribute to two vehicles that hold a special place in our brand's history."

2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona

Only 300 of the 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona "Last Call" models will be produced, all based on the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody in vivid Go Mango exterior color. The 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona adds:

Extra 10 horsepower that takes the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye from 797 to 807 hp

Satin Black King Daytona rear fender graphics

Satin Black hood and roof graphics

20-by-11-inch Satin Carbon Warp Speed wheels

Satin Chrome exterior badging

Orange six-piston Brembo brakes

Bright Mopar hood pin kit

Satin Black spoiler

Black Nappa/Alcantara "Daytona" seats with orange stitching

King Daytona interior instrument panel badge

Orange interior accent stitching on the instrument panel, console, steering wheel and door trim

Suede headliner

Carbon fiber interior bezels

Alcantara steering wheel

Harman Kardon premium audio system

Power sunroof

Navigation package

The 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona, as with all seven of the "Last Call" special-edition models, will be allocated to specific dealerships, with pricing and dealer information shared on DodgeGarage.com when vehicle ordering opens later this fall.

Details on the Dodge "Last Call" models are available at Dodge.com. Information on the Never Lift 24-month road map to the Dodge brand's future is available at DodgeGarage.com.

"Last Call" Highlights

In addition to the seven "Last Call" special-edition models, Dodge brand will also celebrate its 2023 model lineup by bringing back three beloved heritage exterior colors: B5 Blue, Plum Crazy purple and Sublime green. One popular modern color, Destroyer Grey, also returns to the fold. Charger and Challenger will each offer 14 total 2023 exterior color options. 2023 Charger and Challenger R/T models will also feature new "345" fender badging, a callout to the 345-cubic-inch HEMI® engine under the hood.

All 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger models will also carry a special commemorative "Last Call" underhood plaque, making every 2023 Charger and Challenger especially desirable. The brushed aluminum underhood "Last Call" plaque features the vehicle name and a vehicle silhouette, as well as "Designed in Auburn Hills" and "Assembled in Brampton" to proclaim each vehicle's origin.

The brand is also expanding the reach of its popular SRT Jailbreak models, which were introduced earlier this year for the Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, unlocking color combination ordering restrictions and exclusive content. For 2023 model year, Jailbreak models will also be available for the 717-horsepower Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcat, providing even more owners the option of building their own one-of-a-kind muscle car.

Dodge is taking a new approach in getting the Charger and Challenger in the hands of its enthusiasts. The entire 2023 Charger and Challenger model-year run will be allocated to dealerships all at once, helping customers to identify and secure their dream cars more easily. Dodge will provide customers a guide for locating their desired Charger or Challenger at DodgeGarage.com, which will include information on all 2023 Charger and Challenger inventory at each Dodge dealership.

Ordering information for the 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger will be announced fall 2022.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT Hellcat versions of the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango, as well as an R/T plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) version of the all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet, representing the brand's first-ever electrified performance vehicle. Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock; the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world; and the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever; and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet. Combined, these four muscle vehicles make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2022, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so three years in a row. In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS).

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

