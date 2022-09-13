TriNet President and Chief Executive Officer Burton M. Goldfield to Reveal Current State of Small and Medium-Size Businesses at TriNet PeopleForce 2022

DUBLIN, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield will be joining the dynamic roster of thought leaders and influencers for TriNet PeopleForce 2022. The three-day, award-winning conference taking place September 13-15 will feature acclaimed leaders from the worlds of business, public policy, science, social justice, sports, entertainment, media and more. The live event will take place at the Theater at City Tech in downtown Brooklyn, NY, and virtually from anywhere.

Goldfield's live conversation with TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall titled, "State of the Union for SMBs," will take place after 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, September 13.

"TriNet has a unique vantage point to observe the state of small and medium-size businesses, especially over the past year through our work with more than 23,000 SMB customers," said Mendenhall. "With the economy presenting new challenges in the form of inflation and a contraction in the economy, coupled with the ongoing pandemic, it's more important than ever for businesses to find innovative ways to stay resilient and continue growth. SMBs are the engine helping to power the U.S. economy, and it is vital that we support their success. There is no one better to kick off our third annual TriNet PeopleForce than Burton, who has seen firsthand how businesses are adapting and overcoming obstacles to thrive and succeed."

Goldfield joined TriNet in 2008 and is only the second CEO in the company's 34-year history. He has more than four decades of experience in sales, operational, and technology leadership roles, and is known for influencing product innovation and business growth.

In his 14 years as President and CEO of TriNet, Goldfield has transformed the company into a leading cloud-based HR provider and professional employer organization. Under his leadership, TriNet now has a market capitalization of over $5 billion. He led the company through its initial public offering in March 2014. To expand TriNet's market reach and strengthen the company's ability to serve more clients than ever before, Burton led the company to acquire Gevity, AccordHR, SOI, ExpenseCloud, Ambrose, most recently Zenefits in December 2021 and Clarus R+D Solutions LLC just last week.

Prior to TriNet, Goldfield was CEO at Ketera Technologies, a Santa Clara-based SaaS provider to Fortune 2000 companies. Before that, he served as Senior Vice President, Worldwide Field Operations at Hyperion Solutions Corporation and Vice President of Worldwide Sales for IBM Corporation's Rational Software division. He currently serves as the Chairman of the Board at FinancialForce.

Goldfield has been recognized for his exceptional leadership, including "Most Admired CEO" by San Francisco Business Times and Gold Award winner for "CEO of the Year" by the CEO World Awards. He has contributed articles to Forbes magazine and other publications.

Among the previously announced speakers include former Chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Company Bob Iger, Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder, the Jane Goodall Institute, UN Messenger of Peace, former Duke University head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, and many others.

TriNet PeopleForce 2022 will provide entrepreneurs and SMB leaders with three days of outstanding speakers and dynamic sessions that will focus on this year's conference theme: passion, purpose and perseverance.

Those wishing to attend the live SMB event in New York City can request a ticket by emailing PeopleForce@TriNet.com

