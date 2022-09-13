SurveyMonkey Urges Business Leaders to "Give the People What They Want"

New integrated campaign aims to build SurveyMonkey brand awareness with streaming campaign featuring actor Giancarlo Esposito

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV), the maker of SurveyMonkey, has launched an integrated campaign representing SurveyMonkey's first foray into streaming with new ads featuring actor Giancarlo Esposito ("Breaking Bad," "Do the Right Thing," "The Mandalorian"). With a new tagline, "Give the people what they want," the mass market campaign reaches out to business leaders to listen to their customers and employees to make better business decisions. Momentive partnered with digital-first agency PMG to lead the campaign holistically across data, strategy, creative, influencer marketing, and media, to reinforce SurveyMonkey as a culturally-relevant brand and business solution, particularly during these turbulent times.

"Business leaders have trusted SurveyMonkey for decades to deliver valuable insights fast. But never has feedback been as relevant as it is at this moment in helping companies navigate how best to serve their customers and employees," said Zander Lurie , CEO at Momentive. "We are launching our boldest campaign to date as a reminder of the value our technology and services provide to companies who aim to grow and thrive. We couldn't be more excited that Giancarlo Esposito wanted to narrate our brand story to the world."

Running nationally, the new spot, which was produced by Tool of North America and directed by Hal Kirkland, speaks to the unprecedented pressures business leaders have encountered in recent years, ones that haven't been learned, taught in business schools, or coached through mentorship. Appealing to the grit and perseverance of today's leaders, Esposito delivers the answer to the question of what to do next: "Ask the people. Listen to them…And then act."

"What I love about this campaign is the idea of empowering people. If I can empower people and inspire people, then I am inspired by them as well, and that takes listening," said Giancarlo Esposito . "And when you say 'give the people what they want,' it's empowering them to state what they want, helping them achieve their goals and get to where they need to go."

Momentive has also partnered with top TikTok creators to celebrate the power of SurveyMonkey, including @yourrichbff, @imdrebrown, @sidneyraz, @herfirst100k, @astro_alexandra, @brittandjohnny, @taylor_loren, @nitetoast, @thecorporatechase, @callmebyyourcarl, @corporate.bro and enlisted YouTube creators in partnership with Studio71, including Jacksfilms, Josh Otusanya, Lauren Curtis, Bukola Ayodele, Brian Hull, and Jay & Sharon* (*represented by CAA) to create original branded content for the campaign. The influencers highlight a range of SurveyMonkey use cases, including employee feedback, event planning, and social media content planning. It builds on the company's largest brand awareness campaign to date, rolling out broadly across CTV, digital, social, podcast integrations with iHeartMedia and Spotify, rich media, and digital out-of-home.

"We wanted this campaign to break through by inserting SurveyMonkey in the important conversations business leaders are faced with daily. It was a unique opportunity for a brand to say something that you wouldn't expect, challenging conventional wisdom. More than ever it's important to listen to the people your business exists to serve and provide for," said Andrew Harper , Executive Creative Director, PMG. "On top of that, it was a campaign that could only be pulled off when creative, strategy, influencers and media work in concert to enable SurveyMonkey to assert its place in the conversation and resonate like never before."

"As our long-standing partner in digital strategy and execution, PMG intimately understands our audience and what we're trying to achieve," said Denis Scott , SVP of Marketing at Momentive. "By amplifying our platform through creative storytelling and innovative creator partnerships, we are expanding our impact and ability to truly give the people what they want.

