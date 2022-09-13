SoCalGas and Landi Renzo USA Convert 200 Additional Field Service Trucks to Run on Renewable Natural Gas

Approximately 44% of the utility's fleet will run on clean fuels

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) today announced an additional multi-million-dollar collaboration with Landi Renzo USA for 200 new Ford F-250 service pickup trucks to join the utilities fleet. The trucks will be converted to run on renewable natural gas (RNG). The service trucks will be outfitted with the latest Landi Renzo Eco Ready™ equipment, a California Air Resource Board certified ultra-low emissions vehicle system. Last year, SoCalGas partnered with Landi Renzo USA to convert 200 service trucks to be added to the fleet. With the conversion of an additional 200 new RNG trucks this year through the continued partnership, SoCalGas' fleet is expected to reduce an additional 2,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalent (CO2e), resulting in approximately 44 percent of SoCalGas' service vehicles will run on clean fuels. This is equivalent to removing 1,800 passenger vehicles from California roads for one year.

LR (PRNewswire)

"The City of Torrance is proud to have high-tech forward-thinking businesses such as Landi Renzo call Torrance home," said Torrance Mayor George K. Chen. "In line with the City's strategic plan element of Stewardship of the Environment, Torrance proudly supports the efforts of the Landi Renzo and SoCalGas partnership to reduce emissions and move towards a sustainable future for not only our city, but our region, and the world."

"Our longstanding partnership with Landi Renzo USA is one of many initiatives that will help SoCalGas reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector and help reach our net-zero goal," said Sandra Hrna, vice president of supply chain and operations support at SoCalGas. "The new clean energy technologies provided by Landi Renzo are innovative and have always delivered great results which will help decarbonize the transportation sector."

"We are excited about continuing this partnership with SoCalGas to deploy more eco-friendly fuel vehicles. With these vehicles operating on RNG, SoCalGas is driving toward a sustainable future. We applaud their leadership and look forward to more opportunities for decarbonization," said Andrea Landi, president of Landi Renzo USA.

RNG is a renewable form of energy produced through the capture of methane emissions from organic waste materials from wastewater treatment plants, landfills, and other sources. Depending on its source, RNG can be carbon negative, meaning it displaces more emissions than it emits when produced and used as a fuel. Capturing the methane from these waste sources and converting it into RNG helps greenhouse gas emissions with high global warming potential from entering the atmosphere and reduces the use of fossil fuels.

Landi Renzo USA will continue to partner with Phenix Truck Body and CTEC Truck Body for the additional 200 units. The Landi Renzo Eco Ready™ CNG system is designed and engineered from the base Ford 6.2L engine in partnership between Landi Renzo USA and Ford Motor Company. The additional 200-unit fleet conversion is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Employing a clean fleet is a key part of SoCalGas' mission to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045. SoCalGas' clean fleet goals include a 100% zero-emission over-the-road fleet by 2035. Clean fuels like hydrogen and RNG are an important tool in SoCalGas' efforts to reach both California's and the company's climate goals. In 2019, the company established benchmarks including delivering 20 percent renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030.

For more information about SoCalGas' sustainability efforts, please visit https://www.socalgas.com/aspire2045.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, and increasingly renewable gas service to 21.8 million consumers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines will continue to play a key role in California's clean energy transition—providing electric grid reliability and supporting wind and solar energy deployment.

SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest and most innovative energy company in America. In support of that mission, SoCalGas aspires to have net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 and to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply to core customers with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by landfills, and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for customers. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), an energy infrastructure company based in San Diego.

For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

About Landi Renzo USA

Landi Renzo is the global leader in ecological mobility. With nearly 70 years of history, Landi Renzo has been a pioneer of clean transportation, specializing in the designing and manufacturing of CNG, RNG, LPG and Hydrogen systems for the automotive industry. Landi Renzo USA was established in Torrance, CA in 2010 and today is the only CARB certified Ford QVM manufacturer of CNG/RNG systems for commercial vehicles. Landi Renzo USA's portfolio of CARB and EPA certified natural gas systems is the most comprehensive in the marketplace.

SoCalGas Logo (PRNewsfoto/San Diego Gas & Electric,Southern California Gas Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southern California Gas Company