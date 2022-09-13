Multicultural Businesswomen Gather in Washington, D.C., to Tackle Challenges That Plague Female Entrepreneurs and Share Strategies for Success

Women Elevating Women Conference Charts "Collaborative Pathways" for Businesses to Survive and Thrive

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the challenges women often face to own and operate a business and level the playing field, multicultural businesswomen across the country will meet in the nation's capital today for the 4th Annual Women Elevating Women (W.E.W.) Conference that runs through Sept. 15. Female executives and entrepreneurs will share stories and strategies for success and economic empowerment. Conference sessions will highlight business cultures, unconscious biases, gender equality and ways to access capital – drawing on W.E.W.'s five Pillars of Success: Cultivate, Communicate, Collaborate, Courage and Connect. This year's key sponsor is JPMorgan Chase.

The conference, which focuses on "Collaborative Pathways," will be at the Bluemont Station Brewery & Winery in Virginia on Sept. 13 and at the JPMorgan Chase Regional Headquarters in D.C. on Sept. 14.

"As a corporate executive and women business owner for 45 years, I know firsthand the challenges multicultural professional women face – trying to survive and thrive in a fast-paced and constantly changing business environment," said Betty Hines, CEO and founder of W.E.W. "This must-attend conference will engage women in an active dialogue on successful strategies to scale and grow their businesses, including how to close the wealth gap, tapping hidden financial resources and engaging a support network."

It is reported that women now own 40% of private businesses in the U.S. with over 1,000 new ones being formed every day. Still, women continue to face numerous challenges when it comes to starting and growing a business.

"The greatest issue for successful women today is gaining a seat at the table and developing those relationships that can take the business to the next level," said Necole Parker, CEO and founder of The ELOCEN Group and a W.E.W. conference speaker. "That's a game changer no matter what industry women work in. That's why I support W.E.W.'s mission to position women for sustained success."

Other key conference speakers include Dr. Angela Marshall, president and CEO of Comprehensive Women's Health, Inc.; Phyllis Newhouse, CEO and director of Athena Technology Acquisition Corp., founder and CEO of Xtreme Solutions, Inc., and founder of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp.; and Camille Burns, CEO of the Women Presidents Organization.

