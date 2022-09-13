InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Umbrella for Beachgoers (JTK-132)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to charge your phone while relaxing in the shade at the beach," said an inventor, from McCarley, Miss., "so I invented the SOLAR BEACH UMBRELLA DOC. My design would provide added protection, comfort and convenience on bright sunny days at the shore."

The invention provides an improved umbrella for beachgoers. In doing so, it offers shade and protection against the sun. It also enables the user to charge a smartphone or other device. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for beachgoers.

