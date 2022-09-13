BD Launches Next Generation Prefillable Vaccine Syringe Designed for Reliability, Efficiency

BD EffivaxTM Glass Prefillable Syringe Features Enhanced Technology that Builds on Company's Decades of Expertise in the Prefillable Syringe Market and Supports Customers' Manufacturing Needs

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today introduced a next-generation glass prefillable syringe (PFS) that sets a new standard in performance for vaccine PFS with new and tightened specifications for processability, cosmetics, contamination and integrity.1

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) Logo (PRNewsfoto/BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)) (PRNewswire)

The new BD EffivaxTM Glass Prefillable Syringe has been designed in collaboration with leading pharmaceutical companies to meet the complex and evolving needs of vaccine manufacturing.

"As biopharmaceutical companies continue to rapidly grow their vaccine pipelines, demand for PFS is accelerating across the globe – given their proven ability to facilitate faster administration, support dose sparing and reduce vaccine waste." said Eric Borin, Worldwide President of BD Pharmaceutical Systems. "The launch of BD EffivaxTM Glass Prefillable Syringe strategically supports this growth and will create needed efficiencies in end-to-end production."

Approximately 70 percent of the top 100 biopharmaceutical companies rely on BD for supply of PFS.2 BD EffivaxTM Glass Prefillable Syringe will further help customers meet the stringent demands of today's vaccine manufacturing through design enhancements focused on fill/finish and container reliability. Through improved quality specifications, BD EffivaxTM is designed to reduce the risk of line stoppage3 and improve the total cost of ownership,4 manufacturing capacity and supply availability.

The BD Effivax™ Glass Prefillable Syringe will benefit from the $1.2 billion, four-year investment that BD announced in late 2020 to expand and upgrade manufacturing capacity and technology for PFS. As BD plans for the future of vaccinations, including mRNA and those used for COVID-19, the company remains committed to maintaining robust capacity for PFS to help reduce the time and labor required for vaccine preparation with traditional vial formats.

About PFS

Prefillable syringes (PFS) are an important option in the packaging and delivery of injectable drug products, including vaccines, biologics and anticoagulants. PFS help enable the administration of a drug in two ways. First, a PFS is a drug delivery system designed to administer the appropriate amount of the drug to the patient both safely and reliably. Second, PFS packaging helps assure that there are no adverse effects on the quality, purity or potency of the drug over its full shelf life.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 75,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Contacts:





Media : Investors : Trey Hollern Francesca DeMartino Director, Public Relations SVP, Head of Investor Relations 862.284.8629 201.847.5743 trey.hollern@bd.com Francesca.demartino@bd.com

References __________________________ 1 BD internal references, Customer Quality Specification BD Hypak(tm) for Vaccine SC000110, BD Effivax(tm) SC000243, BD Medical – Pharmaceutical Systems Le Pont de Claix, France. 2 IQVIA-based analysis and BD internal Systems (SAP) 3 BD internal analysis, TCO Model, BD Medical – Pharmaceutical Systems Le Pont de Claix, France 4 BD internal analysis, TCO Model, BD Medical – Pharmaceutical Systems Le Pont de Claix, France

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)