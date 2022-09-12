Vonage Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Provides customers with support and technology to enhance engagement, drive better outcomes

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program , a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. As an AWS Partner, the program will help Vonage deliver solutions to customers to help them drive better connections, conversations and engagements using the Vonage Communications Platform, comprised of Communications APIs , Contact Center, Unified Communications and Conversational Commerce offerings.

"We are excited to join the AWS ISV Accelerate Program," said Jay Bellissimo, Vonage Chief Operating Officer. "In an increasingly digital and highly competitive marketplace, our work with AWS has empowered our teams to better serve our customers. With AWS, we are providing our customers with the technology to enhance engagement with their employees and their own customers, arming them with the tools to accelerate digital transformation efforts and giving them the power to do what's next and stay ahead."

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry's highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. Vonage's acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate program allows the company to meet customer needs by working with the AWS Sales organization. The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides Vonage with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners.

In 2021 Vonage also achieved the AWS Machine Learning Competency in the applied artificial intelligence (AI) category for demonstrating expertise delivering machine learning (ML) solutions on AWS. With Vonage for AWS Contact Center Intelligence , Vonage is using AWS to power AI and ML through the Vonage API Platform, allowing brands to access AWS capabilities within any existing contact center environment.

About Vonage

