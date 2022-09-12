Tactical Fund Advisors Partners with Chalice Network, Offering Tactical Solutions to 60,000+ Advisors

As the newest dimension to the "TFA Expanded Community," the TFA/Chalice partnership now offers tactical mutual funds, bringing real and immediate value to the Chalice network of Financial Advisors across America.

CINCINNATI, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tactical Fund Advisors (TFA), a registered investment advisory firm, managing five tactical mutual funds, today announced a new strategic partnership with Chalice Network, a professional network of 60,000+ financial advisors that provides a marketplace of tools and services to help advisors grow their business. TFA's tactical mutual funds will now offer their risk management solutions to Chalice advisors.

Drew Horter, Founder and Chief Investment Strategist, Horter Investment Management (PRNewswire)

Today, a down stock and bond market is a reality, due in a large part to rising interest rates and bonds losing money. As Financial Advisors are looking for risk management strategies, TFA funds offered through the Chalice network are one solution to the situation.

"Tactical Fund Advisors, through its risk management, helps financial advisors enhance and diversify their portfolios," said Keith Gregg, Chalice Network CEO/Founder. "Through our partnership with TFA, we are excited to add this service to our offerings and help our members with a tactical investment approach which may provide an answer to today's down market."

With a strong focus on making life easier and more effective for advisors, TFA provides personal service not often seen among tactical fund management.

"Chalice advisors are invited to call me directly to discuss our risk management strategies," said Drew Horter, President & CEO of TFA. "TFA is committed to help today's financial advisors understand and embrace the needs of their investor clients. We see this strategic partnership as just the start of a truly dynamic opportunity for advisors."

About TFA Fund Advisors

Tactical Fund Advisors, located in Cincinnati, Ohio, is the adviser to a family of tactically managed mutual funds. The TFA Mutual Funds are currently comprised of five funds, and are managed according to multiple models, multiple methodologies, multiple timeframes in a unique multi-manager approach. The Funds share the goal of utilizing tactical portfolio management to deliver consistent, long-term results while maintaining the ability to dynamically adapt to changing stock and bond environments. More info: www.tfafunds.com

About Chalice Network

Chalice Network™ is a Digital marketplace PaaS (Platform as a Service) with a community of 60,000+ business owners consisting of Financial Advisors, RIAs, IBDs, CPAs, Insurance Agents, Attorneys, and Allied Financial Services Professionals. Chalice was purposely built to give small to mid-sized business owners economies of scale, operational efficiency, and enhanced enterprise value through a marketplace-based model. Chalice's goal is to help expand brands into networks, from linear businesses into holistic constellations. Learn more about Chalice Network at www.chalicenetwork.com

Tactical Fund Advisors, LLC, located at 11726 Seven Gables Rd, Symmes Township, Cincinnati, OH 45249, is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC as an investment adviser should not be construed to imply that the SEC has approved or endorsed qualifications or the services Tactical Fund Advisors, LLC offers, or that its personnel possess a particular level of skill, expertise or training. Additional information about Tactical Fund Advisors is available on the SEC's website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. Tactical Fund Advisors does not provide legal or tax advice.

Like any investment strategy, a tactical investing approach entails risks, including the risk that client accounts can still lose value and the risk that a defensive position may, at any given point in time, prevent client accounts from appreciating in value.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing is risky. Investors can and do lose money.

Management Risk: The portfolio managers' judgments about the attractiveness, value and potential appreciation of particular stocks or other securities in which the Funds invest or sells short may prove to be incorrect and there is no guarantee that the portfolio managers' judgment will produce the desired results. Additionally, the Adviser's judgments about the potential performance of the sub-advisers it utilizes may also prove incorrect and may not produce the desired results.

The information contained herein should in no way be construed or interpreted as an offer, recommendation, or solicitation to buy or sell any security. All content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide any tax or legal advice or provide the basis for any financial decisions, nor is it intended to be a projection of current or future performance. This information has been derived from sources believed to be reliable but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and completeness and does not purport to be a complete analysis of the materials discussed.

