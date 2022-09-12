SINCLAIR OIL ANNOUNCES CAMPAIGN SUPPORTING FOLDS OF HONOR

Fueling Folds of Honor to benefit military and first responder families through gallons of gas and diesel sold

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Oil (Sinclair), an HF Sinclair (NYSE: DINO) brand, today announced an initiative supporting the children and spouses of fallen or disabled veterans and first responders through Folds of Honor, devoted to providing educational scholarships to these family members.

A portion of fuel purchased at participating Sinclair stations from Sept. 12 through Oct. 16, 2022, will be donated to Folds of Honor through the aptly named Fueling Folds of Honor initiative. The company is currently on track to raise more than $700,000 over five weeks, with the support of Sinclair-branded retail partners and Sinclair Oil customers.

"This fall, fueling up at participating Sinclair stations will do more than fill up a gas tank – it will show gratitude by the gallons to the families of service members and first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect American freedoms," said Jack Barger, Sinclair's senior vice president of marketing. "We believe that together we can support and honor those who have given so much, and we're proud of our station partners for making this a priority."

According to available data, several states in which Sinclair-branded retail stations or Sinclair Oil customers are present rank among the top 10 states for veteran populations, including Idaho, Nevada, Montana and Wyoming. Funds raised through Fueling Folds of Honor will support veteran and first responder families in the communities surrounding participating Sinclair locations. Customers may also choose to donate to the initiative via online donations promoted on site, through merchandise sold at participating stations and online from Sinclair's website.

Founded more than a century ago, Sinclair works closely with its distributor partners to both serve customers and support businesses, communities and organizations in need. Parent company HF Sinclair also has a history and passion for veterans' causes, including supporting Carry the Load, a nonprofit committed to honoring American heroes, as part of its corporate philanthropy initiatives.

To find a station participating in Fueling Folds of Honor and to learn more, visit SinclairFuelingFolds.com.

About HF Sinclair Corporation

HF Sinclair Corporation (HF Sinclair), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent energy company that produces and markets high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. HF Sinclair owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah and markets its refined products primarily in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. HF Sinclair supplies high-quality fuels to more than 1,300 Sinclair branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at more than 300 additional locations throughout the country. In addition, subsidiaries of HF Sinclair produce and market base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands and export products to more than 80 countries. Through its subsidiaries, HF Sinclair produces renewable diesel at two of its facilities in Wyoming and also at its facility in Artesia, New Mexico. HF Sinclair also owns a 47% limited partner interest and non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HF Sinclair subsidiaries.

About Sinclair Oil

Sinclair Oil, an HF Sinclair brand, is one of the oldest continuous brands in the energy business. Recognized for its iconic dinosaur, Sinclair has more than 1,600 independent branded and licensed stations, featuring DINOCARE® TOP TIER™ gasoline. For more information, visit SinclairOil.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members serving in the United States Armed Forces and to first responders who have fallen or been disabled. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 44,000 scholarships totaling nearly $200 million in all 50 states to military dependents. Among the students served, 41% are minorities. Academic scholarships for first responders' families were added in 2022. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and platinum on GuideStar. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit FoldsofHonor.org.

