Polar Bottle Launches Custom Program for Team Sports

LONGMONT , Colo., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polar Bottle® - originator of the first reusable, insulated and BPA-free sport water bottle – has launched a new custom bottle program. Designed with sports clubs, teams and leagues in mind, the new Team Sport Custom Program features low minimums, premium customization options, and a quick and easy ordering process.

"We've been designing custom branded bottles in Colorado for over 20 years and our insulated sport bottles make the perfect addition to any team uniform or kit," said Jennifer Krupey, Marketing & Ecommerce Director. "The low minimum order quantity and customization options address the unique needs for smaller teams and groups. We're excited to see our bottles in the hands of younger athletes."

The Team Sport Program enables clubs to design 24oz Insulated bottles that complement their team uniforms. In addition to unlimited color choices, the program allows clubs to add names and numbers to individual bottles at no additional cost. Bottles are available in four designs: Stripes, Fade, Jersey, and Sideline.

Teams can choose between Polar Bottle's Sport and Breakaway™ 24oz bottles with a minimum order of only 24 bottles and prices starting at $10 per bottle. Both bottles feature triple-wall insulation, keeping liquids cooler twice as long as a standard bottle. All Polar Bottle products are Made in the USA and backed by a Lifetime Warranty.

About HydraPak

Over the past two decades, HydraPak® has become the number one original equipment manufacturer of reservoirs and soft flasks in the world. The company was founded in Northern California with a mission to create flexible and durable hydration products for recreational, athletic and military use. Its owned brands, Polar Bottle® squeeze water bottles and Bottle Bright® all-natural cleaning tablets, are leaders in their categories. By offering a better way to hydrate, HydraPak has pioneered new product categories and become a trusted partner for hundreds of renowned global brand partners.

