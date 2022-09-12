AutoNation and DRVPNK to be Featured on Season 13 Premier Of CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-Winning Talk Show "The Talk"

AutoNation and DRVPNK to be Featured on Season 13 Premier Of CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-Winning Talk Show "The Talk"

Show to honor cancer survivors and those battling the disease in program's return to air following loss of late executive producer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of cancer survivors and those battling the disease, AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN), America's most admired automotive retailer, is partnering with CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-Winning talk show @TheTalkCBS (weekdays 1 PM PT/2 PM ET) #TheTalk for the show's Season 13 Premiere airing today.

With a studio audience filled with cancer fighters and survivors, the Season 13 Premiere will honor the show's late Executive Producer Heather Gray's memory. It will represent the first time The Talk returns to the air since Gray lost her battle with cancer.

AutoNation will provide each audience member with a DRVPNK "Totes for Hope" cancer comfort bag and a $250 gift card.

"Through our singularly-focused philanthropic mission to end cancer, AutoNation Customers, Associates and communities from coast to coast together have raised and donated millions of dollars to drive out cancer," said Marc Cannon, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer at AutoNation. "All of us at AutoNation are honored to be a part of this special Season 13 premier Of CBS' The Talk honoring the memory of Heather Gray and all of the survivors and fighters in the studio and TV viewing audience."

Recognized for "turning the auto industry pink," AutoNation, America's most admired automotive retailer, decided nearly a decade ago to direct its charitable initiatives towards fighting cancer. In 2015, the company launched DRVPNK and began its race to beat cancer, driving toward raising $35 million to fund critical research and treatment through partnerships with cancer charities from coast to coast.

AutoNation kicks off its 8th annual DRVPNK Across America initiative on October 11 during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On that day, thousands of AutoNation Associates from coast to coast will deliver "Totes For Hope" to patients undergoing cancer treatment. The company will also raise funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. For more information about DRVPNK visit https://www.autonation.com/our-purpose/drive-pink.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, a provider of personalized transportation services, is driven by innovation and transformation. As one of America's most admired companies, AutoNation delivers a peerless Customer experience recognized by data-driven consumer insight leaders, Reputation and J.D. Power. Through its bold leadership and brand affinity, the AutoNation Brand is synonymous with "DRVPNK" and "What Drives You, Drives Us." AutoNation has a singular focus on personalized transportation services that are easy, transparent, and Customer-centric.

Please visit www.autonation.com, www.investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

AutoNation logo (PRNewsFoto/AutoNation, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AutoNation, Inc.