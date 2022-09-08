UPSTREAM REHABILITATION PARTNERS WITH TRANSFORM REHABILITATION IN LEHIGH VALLEY, PA.

Clinics in Allentown, New Tripoli and Whitehall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstream Rehabilitation, the nation's largest dedicated outpatient physical therapy provider, has added a new clinic partner in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley.

(PRNewsfoto/Upstream Rehabilitation) (PRNewswire)

Transform Rehabilitation has single clinics in Allentown, New Tripoli and Whitehall. The parties completed the transaction on Tuesday.

New Jersey natives and childhood friends Kyle Lance and Thomas Fraind founded Transform Rehabilitation in late 2018 and saw their first patients at the start of 2019.

"We've been successful, with year-over-year growth in each of the clinics," said Lance, who earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Scranton. "But Thomas and I were looking for a partner that can enhance our administrative functions, recruiting and expansion plans."

Fraind, who received a doctor of physical therapy degree from Thomas Jefferson University, noted that the partnership will help Transform grow while allowing its founders to remain active in their communities.

"Kyle and I are clinicians first and foremost, and caring for our patients and the communities where we all live is what drives our practice," Fraind said. "That approach will be enhanced as we grow Transform into a bigger, more successful business with Upstream."

Phil Christian, Upstream's senior vice president of business development, worked closely with the founders on the transaction.

"We're thrilled to welcome Kyle, Thomas and their team to the Upstream family," Christian said. "They have a strong vision for what they want Transform to become, and Upstream sees a great opportunity to help them achieve it."

For more information about Transform, visit transformrehabilitation.com.

Birmingham, Ala.-based Upstream (urpt.com) also serves Pennsylvania through its Drayer Physical Therapy brand, which has more than 60 clinics throughout the state.

Upstream's other acquisition partners this year include Oasis Physical & Sports Rehab in Washington, Rapid Rehabilitation in Virginia, Crescent Physical Therapy in South Carolina, and ACTS Occupational and Physical Therapy in Louisiana.

Overall, Upstream comprises more than 1,200 owned or managed clinics in 28 states.

