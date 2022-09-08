New cases are made with plant-based ingredients, designed for drop protection and drop prevention

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital lifestyle and mobile accessory brand, PopSockets, today announced its next-generation case for the iPhone 14, featuring a sustainable design made with the brand's newest material, PlantCore™. Compatible with MagSafe® accessories and featuring Airbag™ bumpers for drop protection, the cases are now available for pre-order, following Apple's iPhone 14 announcement.

PopSockets Introduces PlantCore™ Material For iPhone 14 Cases

In 2021, PopSockets introduced the PopGrip Plant, a pilot series of plant-based phone grips and the company's first expansion into a plant-based future. Since then, PopSockets has redesigned the original PopCase to include plant-based ingredients without compromising design or functionality. Remaining authentic to the brand's sustainability values, PopSockets carefully curated a series of plant-based polymers made with corn starch, castor beans and canola oil from which PlantCore was born. All PopSockets cases for iPhone 14 are made with PlantCore and are carbon neutral certified by SCS Global Services.

"With the release of iPhone 14, we wanted to provide phone users with an innovative, environmentally sustainable case option unique to PopSockets," said Nathan Cook, PopSockets Lead Sustainable Product Design Engineer. "Our long-term goal is to have a majority of our product ecosystem made with PlantCore. As a company, creating more solutions from plant-derived materials is just one way we're working to fulfill our vision of a plant-based future."

Made with plants and designed for protection, Airbag™ bumpers provide extra cushion around the corners of the case for optimal drop protection, tested up to 10 ft. The integrated PopGrip Slide minimizes the chances of phone drops, slides up and down for optimal grip position and wireless charging, and slides off for using MagSafe accessories, including grips, wallets and battery packs. The case is fully recyclable via TerraCycle®.

PopSockets iPhone 14 PlantCore cases are available in a range of styles for pre-order exclusively at PopSockets.com starting at $40. Matching sets of MagSafe grips, wallets and battery packs are available ranging from $30 - $75.

For more information on PopSockets' latest PlantCore collection, product offerings and Impact initiatives, please visit PopSockets.com.

About PopSockets

Launched in 2014 by former philosophy professor David Barnett, PopSockets makes empowering, expressive, and playful products that help people phone better. PopSockets has sold over 244 million phone grips in 75 countries and now has an expanding ecosystem of related products, including phone cases, wallets and mounts. PopSockets aims to become an eternal positivity machine--an enduring global brand that makes an increasingly positive impact on the health and happiness of the planet. Impact initiatives to date include its Poptivism platform and ChangeUp partnership that have resulted in over $4 million in cash and product donations to over 400 non-profits, low-friction recycling programs with TerraCycle®, use of 99% recyclable and FSC certified packaging, company-wide Climate Neutral certification, Fair Labor Association accreditation status, and adoption of an animal-free policy with respect to products and corporate sponsored meals. In 2021, PopSockets was honored as one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies.

