Kaleyra Reaches Key Milestone with Google Verified Calls

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing omnichannel business communications platform, reached a critical milestone of over 20 million Google Verified Calls managed through Kaleyra's Voice API in 2022, with over 10 million calls verified in August alone.

Research has shown that individual consumers answer less than 50% of inbound calls on average, largely due to a surge in perceived phone scams.1 This can lead to significantly reduced revenues for many enterprises, as businesses are not able to connect with their customers. Google Verified Calls, a registration system that allows participating businesses to provide their verification credentials to customers when initiating communications, helps solve this problem by increasing answer rates and building trust between consumers and enterprises.

Kaleyra's Voice API, which began offering Google Verified Calls capabilities to partners in September of 2020, provides automated customer support over interactive voice recognition or routes customers to the appropriate agent or salesperson with click-to-call. This solution drives more reliable connections between businesses and their customers, increasing efficiency and revenue for participating businesses. Kaleyra expects to continue advancing this service for Voice API customers moving forward, further driving Kaleyra's Verified Calls volume.

"We are proud of the work we have done to integrate Google Verified Calls into our Voice ecosystem," said Kaleyra CEO Dario Calogero. "After increasing our throughput to over 10 million calls in the last month, this marks an important milestone in our focused commitment to being the trusted CPaaS for enterprises. This is only the beginning, and we look forward to developing this solution further in the coming months."

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide.

Kaleyra today has a customer base of 3800+ companies spread around the world. Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots.

Kaleyra's technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers.

