California Lawyers Association Brings Together California Bar Leaders

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Lawyers Association (CLA) is partnering with the San Diego County Bar Association (SDCBA) to host and bring together local bar leaders for the 2022 Annual California Bar Leaders Conference. CLA welcomes bar leaders across California to join the statewide voluntary bar association and SDCBA in a series of discussions on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in San Diego. The conference, which will also be offered virtually, features an afternoon of programs designed to strengthen attendees' leadership skills.

Suzanne Hoffman, Ph.D., a licensed psychologist and organizational consultant, will kick off the event with her keynote speech on "Constructive Conflict: Bringing Civility Back to the Board."

After a break, CLA CEO and Executive Director Oyango A. Snell will lead the group in a discussion of the issues raised to reflect and discuss how civility issues play out from a practical perspective amongst bar leaders and staff.

"After two-plus years of remote work and virtual events, I look forward to seeing everyone and exploring the shared challenges and opportunities we face," Snell said.

The conference concludes with a program titled "Nonprofit Management: Board Accountability + Measuring Progress," featuring a distinguished panel of bar leaders.

In addition to the free training, CLA is offering bar leaders a discounted rate to the CLA Annual Meeting, which kicks off on Thursday, September 15, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. The Annual Meeting features MCLE courses and multiple networking opportunities. Contact bar.relations@calawyers.org for the discount code and more information. Tickets are sold separately for the California Judges Association and the California Lawyers Association first-ever black-tie Gala on September 17, 2022 to support diversity in the profession, access to justice, and civics education programs.

"As the voluntary bar association for all California attorneys, we strive to be a convener of bar associations and gather folks together to pursue our common goals," CLA President Jeremy M. Evans said. "The Bar Leaders Conference, Annual Meeting, and Gala, among other opportunities, do just that—convene us in one place. We thank you for participating."

