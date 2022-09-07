PLANET FITNESS MOTIVATED 3.5 MILLION HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS TO PRIORITIZE THEIR MENTAL AND PHYSICAL HEALTH THIS SUMMER AS PART OF THE 'HIGH SCHOOL SUMMER PASS' INITIATIVE

Teens Logged 17 Million Workouts at Planet Fitness Locations Nationwide from May through September, Laying Foundations for Long-Lasting Healthy Habits with the Leader in Fitness

HAMPTON, N.H., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced that more than 3.5 million high schoolers signed up for its High School Summer Pass program, logging 17 million workouts over the course of three-and-a-half months. High School Summer Pass took place from May 16 through August 31, during which Planet Fitness opened its doors to high schoolers ages 14 – 19 to work out for free at any of its more than 2,300 locations in the United States and Canada.

In a survey of nearly 10,000 High School Summer Pass teen participants and their parents, Planet Fitness uncovered that the program was the first time 67 percent of participants stepped into any gym, with 88 percent of teens reporting that their overall mood improves after exercise and with 76 percent feeling happy specifically after exercising. For more information, or to join, visit PlanetFitness.com. (PRNewswire)

Throughout the pandemic, many students either didn't have access to a place to exercise or reduced their physical activity due to virtual school and social isolation. Planet Fitness' High School Summer Pass came at a critical time when high school students were feeling the emotional and physical tolls of the pandemic. In fact:

A CDC study found that more than 40 percent of teens said they persistently felt sad or hopeless during 2021 1

According to the CDC, emergency room visits for suicide attempts in early 2021 for teens ages 12-17 increased by 31 percent compared to 2019 2

Research published in the Journal of Pediatrics shows that new diagnoses of type 2 diabetes rose by 77 percent among youth (ages 8 – 21) during the first year of the pandemic3

"The success of our High School Summer Pass program reinforces that this generation is seeking access to fitness to make their physical and mental health a priority," said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer at Planet Fitness. "We're thrilled more than 3.5 million high schoolers took the initiative to get active this summer. There are so many benefits to physical activity, including managing stress, reducing anxiety, and improving performance in school. Having joined a gym for the first time when I was 16, fitness enabled me to develop life-long healthy habits that have benefitted me in numerous ways throughout my life. We look forward to welcoming these students in the Judgement Free Zone for years to come."

In a survey4 of nearly 10,000 High School Summer Pass teen participants and their parents, Planet Fitness uncovered the impact of the record-setting summer program:

Jumpstart your Health : This summer represents the first time that two-thirds (67 percent) of participants stepped into any fitness club, introducing how today's youth can start exercising now for a healthier tomorrow.

Mood Booster : 88 percent of teens share their overall mood improves after exercise, with 76 percent feeling happy specifically after exercising.

Real Talk : Nearly nine-in-ten (86 percent) parents say that the High School Summer Pass program has opened doors in communication with their teens about overall wellness.

Summer Well Sweat : Three-fourths (75 percent) of parents confess their teens would not have been as physically active without High School Summer Pass , especially impactful as school sports programs, gym classes and after school activities wind down over the summer.

Family Fitness: Four-fifths (82 percent) of parents report that seeing their teen exercise has inspired other family members to get more physically active, with more than half (58 percent) of parents working out with their teens this summer.

"This experience has transformed not only my mental health, but my physical health. I chose to live a healthier lifestyle back in January of 2022, and this gym membership has really helped me stay on track with my fitness and health journey," noted Aliyah C., age 19, who participated in the High School Summer Pass program at her local club in North Carolina. "When I found out that Planet Fitness was giving teens access to gyms for free during the summer, I was super excited and finally found the motivation I needed to keep going. I have lost 20 pounds and have never felt better."

Finally, all teens in the United States and Canada who signed up were automatically entered into The Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Sweepstakes. Planet Fitness will award one $500 scholarship in each state (and the District of Columbia) and one grand prize $5,000 scholarship5. These scholarships can be used for academic or athletic activities or programs. Winners will be notified this month.

For more information on Planet Fitness and to locate any of its more than 2,300 Planet Fitness locations, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2022, Planet Fitness had 16.5 million members and 2,324 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

