Overseas Adventure Travel Reports Rise in Solo Travelers for 2023

BOSTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) , the leader in personalized small group and solo-friendly travel for Americans ages 50+, reported a significant increase in travelers who are booking trips as solos for 2023.

According to O.A.T., the number of solo travelers reserving for 2023 is up 24% compared to 2019. In the past month alone, O.A.T. has seen a 27% jump in solo travelers making reservations compared to the previous month.

"Women traveling alone are embracing small group travel," said Brian FitzGerald, Chief Executive Officer of O.A.T. "Like other travelers, solos are eager to visit far-flung destinations, interact with local people, and immerse themselves in unique cultures."

Many travelers started traveling internationally again last year, but there is still plenty of pent-up

demand for 2023. Solos are part of that trend.

Popular for 2023

Egypt remains a particularly strong choice in 2023 for solo travelers. Ancient Egypt & the Nile River, a 16-day O.A.T. Small Group Adventure, tops the list of most popular adventures for solo travelers in 2023. Close to half of the travelers reserved for Ancient Egypt in 2023 are solos. Also popular with solos is Japan's Cultural Treasures. The country recently reopened to international travelers. Another in-demand adventure for solo travelers is Ultimate Africa: Botswana, Zambia & Zimbabwe Safari. Nearly 2,400 solo travelers joined O.A.T. on this adventure in the past three years—either independently or sharing a room with a mother, daughter, sister, or friend.

For 2023, O.A.T. has single spaces still available—all with free or low-cost single supplements, which translates into hundreds of dollars in savings.

A personal touch

For solo travelers, the Trip Experience Leaders at O.A.T. make a world of difference. Leading each small group, they are trained to integrate solo travelers from the start of their adventure. Trip Experience Leaders help solo travelers with issues such as someone to share meals with, especially during the all-important first few days of a trip. Shortly before a trip begins, Trip Experience Leaders personally contact every traveler to welcome them and answer any final questions before departure.

O.A.T. is the only travel company to offer the level of personalization and choice it does, letting travelers tailor their trips to meet their needs. For 2023, 87% of O.A.T. travelers are choosing to personalize their experiences in more than 80 countries. More than half of solo travelers are opting to arrive early before a trip or stay later once the tour concludes. By arriving early, a traveler can acclimate before a tour begins. By staying later after the group departs, a traveler can extend the experience and explore a destination independently.

O.A.T. provides travelers over 50 with impactful, intercultural experiences that help change people's lives. O.A.T. fosters an intimate and accessible experience, with groups limited to 16 travelers (average of 13) by land and 25 (average of 22) by sea.

To learn more about O.A.T., please visit www.oattravel.com or call 1-800-955-1925.

