The Largest Themed Exhibition of the CIFTIS Opens

Sports Invigorate the City

BEIJING, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of September 1st, the Sports Services Section of the China International Fair for Trade in Services 2022 (hereinafter referred to as the CIFTIS) was officially opened in Shougang Park, Beijing. As one of the nine themed sections of the CIFTIS, this Sports Services Section, themed as "Sports Invigorate the City", aims to promote the cooperation of sports services trade and build a bridge for international sports industry. The section consists of exhibitions, forums, trade matching and supporting activities around four highlights of internationalization, professionalization, marketization, and technologization. The 2022 CIFTIS Sports Services Section Fair will be hosted by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports and organized by ADG Exhibition.

As the largest themed exhibition of this CIFTIS, the Sports Services Exhibition is located in the indoor halls 6 and 7 and outdoor halls 14 and 15 of Shougang Park, with a total area of 22,200 square meters. It is composed of eight sub-exhibitions including services for international sports, Olympic achievements promotion, sports events, sports consumption, smart sports, sports integration, fitness for all and outdoor life. A total of 347 enterprises and institutions get involved in the exhibition online or offline, including 151 offline exhibitors, 101 offline international institutions and enterprises and 59 offline industry leading enterprises. The internationalization rate and industry leading enterprise ratio are 67% and 39% respectively, and raw space booths account for 94%.

This section includes one main forum and five parallel forums. On the morning of September 1st, the Main Forum of the International Sports Services Trade Conference & the World Winter Sports (Beijing) Expo was held at the No.3 Blast Furnace, Shougang Park, addressed by Li Yingchuan, deputy head of the General Administration of Sport of China (GASC), and Zhang Jiandong, vice mayor of Beijing and executive vice president of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG).

The Sports Economy Department of the GASC and Asia Digital Group have successively released the Report on China's Sports Services Trade (2021) and the Research Report on China's Winter Sports Industry Development (2022). Five parallel forums including the Olympic City Development Forum, the Digital Sports Development Forum, the International Sports, Culture and Tourism Development Forum, the International Ice and Snow Industry Development Forum, and the Outdoor Living Forum was held one after another, together with the release of such reports as the Digital Sports Development Report (2022), the Report on International Sports, Culture and Tourism Industry (2022) and the Bulletin of Main Data on Beijing Sports Venues (2021).

Meanwhile, the Sports Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Competition, the Industry TOP Awards and the Fashion Show were staged. Besides, the experience area has been set up for emerging fashion sports such as camping, recreational vehicles, Frisbees and standup paddleboards in the outdoor exhibition halls 14 and 15. Visitors are welcome to get involved.

In order to facilitate more transaction for sports services projects, the Sports Services Section has made every effort to build a supply and demand docking platform with offline exhibitions, forums and related supporting activities.

This section includes one main forum and five parallel forums. On the morning of September 1st, the Main Forum of the International Sports Services Trade Conference & the World Winter Sports (Beijing) Expo, also the Main Forum of the Sports Services Section, was held at the No.3 Blast Furnace, Shougang Park, addressed by Li Yingchuan, deputy head of the General Administration of Sport of China (GASC), and Zhang Jiandong, vice mayor of Beijing and executive vice president of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG).

According to Li Yingchuan, with the theme of "Sports Invigorate the City", the Sports Services Section of this CIFTIS, highlighting internationalization, professionalization, marketization, and technologization, is of great significance to the development of sports services trade and ice and snow industry in the post-Winter Olympics era. Let us take this Sports Services Section as an opportunity to jointly build a bridge of communication for international sports industry, promote the docking and cooperation of sports services trade, accelerate the release of the potential of this kind of trade, and contribute new strength to the high-quality development of the sports industry and ice and snow industry in the new era.

Zhang Jiandong pointed out that the Sports Services Section, a vital part of the CIFTIS, is a specific measure to promote the high-quality development of Beijing's sports. Since 2012, it has attracted over 400 sports services institutions in and out of China, guests and businessmen from more than 70 countries and regions, and 40,000 some professional visitors. Therefore, it has played a positive role in disseminating ideas, connecting supply and demand, and sharing business opportunities. The section went further this year, attracting more than 300 Chinese and foreign exhibitors, and becoming the largest themed exhibition of this CIFTIS. Furthermore, featuring internationalization, professionalization, marketization, and technologization, it will surely create more fruitful results with richer content and more novel form.

Zhao Wen, director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports, introduced the sports services industry in 2022. The Report on China's Sports Services Trade (2021) and the Research Report on China's Winter Sports Industry Development (2022) were released respectively by Peng Weiyong, deputy director of the Sports Economy Department at the GASC and Zhang Li, executive vice president of Asia Digital Group. British Trade Commissioner for China John Edwards gave an outlook on China-UK sports cooperation in a video.

In addition, focusing on hot topics of the sports industry, guests who "came" to the site offline or via online videos to jointly explore new trends of the sports industry include Minister Counsellor of the Department for International Trade at the British Embassy Beijing Sohail Shaikh, President of the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association Jason Ferguson, President of the International Sports Press Association Gianni Merlo, Executive Director of the Olympic Games at the International Olympic Committee Christophe Dubi, President of the International Biathlon Union Olle Dahlin and Former Secretary-General of the International Ski Federation Sarah Lewis.

A round-table dialogue, themed as "Focus on the 'Post-Winter Olympics': China's Ice and Snow-the Future Can Be Expected" was held. Suggestions for the Olympic heritage, fitness for all and sustainable development of ice and snow industry were offered by such guests as Zhao Yinggang, chairman of the China Sled Association and deputy director of the Sustainable Development Committee at the BOCOG, Michael Berger, counsellor of the Commercial Office at the Austrian Embassy in China, Nico H. Schiettekatte, counsellor for Health, Welfare and Sports at the Embassy of Kingdom of the Netherlands in Beijing, Zeng Dechao, chairman of the Yulin City Committee of the CPPCC of Shaanxi Province, Li Yanqiu, general manager of Doppelmayr China and Shen Yumei, director of the Engo Division at TechnoAlpin Group.

Five parallel forums, including the Olympic City Development Forum and the Digital Sports Development Forum, were held on September 2nd-4th.

