DIAMOND OFFSHORE TO PRESENT AT THE PARETO SECURITIES' ENERGY CONFERENCE

HOUSTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) announced today that Bernie Wolford, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Pareto Securities' Energy Conference in Oslo, Norway on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Diamond Offshore is a leader in offshore drilling, providing innovation, thought leadership and contract drilling services to solve complex deepwater challenges around the globe. Additional information and access to the Company's SEC filings are available at http://www.diamondoffshore.com/ .

