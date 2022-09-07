CBX Software Partners with CLO to Integrate 3D Apparel Designs into Digital Workflows

HONG KONG, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CBX Software, the industry's leading provider of extended product lifecycle management (PLM) and supply chain management solutions, has partnered with CLO Virtual Fashion to seamlessly integrate the company's 3D garment simulation technology. This partnership will facilitate a more seamless and efficient 3D workflow for the apparel industry.

CBX Cloud's integration with CLO's PLM plugin CLO-Vise introduces even further time savings for designers, allowing them to access and share vital product design information directly between CBX and CLO, making data transfer and workflow more seamless than ever before. CLO users will be able to access color, trims, material libraries from CBX all within the CLO software. In addition, 3D designs can now be uploaded directly to CBX from CLO, so 3D assets can be shared to all stakeholders and suppliers in the sourcing, sampling, and quality workflow.

"We're excited to announce this integration, which will further enable brands and retailers to reduce development costs and bring fashion and apparel products to market faster," said CBX Software CEO Michael Hung. "By allowing 3D designs to be uploaded directly from CLO, the integration is one more way that CBX Cloud eliminates manual handoffs, redundancies, and administrative work during the product design process."

About CBX Software

CBX Software is retail's leading extended supply chain management solution provider from concept to delivery. CBX helps brands and retailers streamline product development and sourcing all the way through order, production and delivery. Through innovative sourcing management, product lifecycle management (PLM), and production and order management solutions, CBX empowers the supply chain network by driving collaboration to over 15,000 retail and supplier partners, and 30,000 users in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit www.cbxsoftware.com.

About CLO Virtual Fashion:

CLO Virtual Fashion is a multinational technology company founded in 2009. With more than 15 years of research and development in garment simulation, CLO Virtual Fashion is leading the market by digitally merging, consolidating, and converging all components related to digital garments through its state-of-the-art 3D Cloth Simulation Algorithm. From 3D garment design software, digital asset management and design development collaborative platform, to consumer facing services such as virtual fitting on e-commerce, all of CLO Virtual Fashion's products and services are interconnected to provide clients and users with a more consolidated experience.

