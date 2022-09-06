Sasco River Center Joins ARC Health

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Health, a Thurston Group portfolio company, has announced the acquisition of Sasco River Center, a premier mental health group with three locations in Fairfield County, CT. Formed in 2021, ARC Health is a mental health specialty services organization supporting psychiatry, psychology, and therapy practice owners in multiple locations throughout the country.

A multidisciplinary practice offering a range of diagnostic and therapy services for children, adolescents, young adults, and families, the Sasco River Center team includes 60 providers across locations in Darien, Stamford and Wilton, CT. They focus on collaborative and comprehensive testing, psychotherapy, and sensory processing.

Vincent Morra, ARC Health CEO, praised Sasco River Center's pioneering innovations in child occupational therapy and their multidisciplinary approach to care. "Sasco River Center's comprehensive approach to therapy separates itself as a market leader. We look forward to partnering with their team to expand their advanced approach to sensory processing treatment and addressing mental health conditions holistically."

Chris Bogart, PhD, who co-founded and co-manages Sasco River Center with Melissa Kahn, MS OTL/R, said partnering with ARC Health just made sense. "ARC can provide the back-office support and economy of scale we need to grow, freeing our team to do what they love best, helping our patients become their best selves."

Melissa Kahn, a registered Occupational Therapist specializing in child play therapy, said Sasco River offers "a warm, inviting environment, and a team of highly skilled practitioners who are trained to provide an integrated approach to learning, communication, and addressing emotional and behavioral conditions. By having access to our diverse specialists under one roof, our clients can receive the specific help they need."

Sasco River Center's flagship location in Darien, CT opened in January 2022 after two years of careful planning and construction. This 9,000 square-foot multidisciplinary center offers a wide range of services, including individual, group and family therapy, comprehensive diagnostic evaluations, medication management, sensory processing occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, comprehensive diagnostic assessments, academic tutoring and executive function coaching, among others. Like all their facilities, the Darien, CT location contains an occupational therapy gym, with multiple climbing walls, tunnels between rooms, flowing swaths of Lycra, zip lines, and multiple integrated swings. Patients can build their motor planning skills and develop their sensory integration abilities so that they can better navigate their world and regulate their behavior. "It is truly the state of the art, inspiring other gyms throughout the country," Kahn said.

About ARC Health

ARC Health is a premier group of mental healthcare practices who have come together as partners while maintaining their individual identities. Their forward-thinking and supportive partnership of mental healthcare providers is geared toward increasing success via a collaborative network. The ARC Health business model is pioneering the space with a unified, provider-centric approach that reinforces clinical autonomy while also joining together as equity-owning partners.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including ARC Health, Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, Options Medical Weight Loss and U.S. Orthopaedic Partners. Over its 35-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital.

