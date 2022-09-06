InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Way to Remove Fish Scales (MDA-130)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient way to remove the scales from multiple blue gills or other small fish," said an inventor, from Goodridge, Minn., "so I invented the BLUE GILL BOOK. My design would eliminate the risk of being jabbed with a knife when cleaning fish and they can be scaled as fast as you wash them."

The patent-pending invention provides a safe and quick way to remove scales from a fisherman's catches. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually remove scales with a knife or other tool. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent injuries. The invention features a safe and secure design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fishermen. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MDA-130, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

