Hyundai and Phoenix Valley Hyundai Dealers Raise $120,000 in Support of Phoenix Children's Give-A-Thon

PHOENIX, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and ten Phoenix Valley Hyundai dealers donated a total of $120,000 to Phoenix Children's as part of its annual KTAR News 92.3 FM & 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station Give-A-Thon to raise much needed funds for the Phoenix Children's Hope Fund, which funds essential equipment, operations, charitable care, Child Life resources, virtual care and research.

"We are proud to support Phoenix Children's for another year of giving," said John Angevine, general manager, mountain states region, Hyundai Motor America. "We are inspired by the commitment of the Phoenix Valley Hyundai dealers to give back to patients and families for thirteen years through this longstanding event that is a pillar in the local community."

"Your Valley Hyundai Dealers are proud to be able to sponsor a hospital as important as Phoenix Children's Hospital and the KTAR Give-A-Thon" said Adam Breen, general manager, Earnhardt Hyundai.

Now in its 22nd year, Give-A-Thon is the country's largest radiothon for a children's hospital. Patients are accepted regardless of their ability to pay, and about 50 percent of patient families have little or no private medical insurance. Proceeds from the Give-A-Thon will allow Phoenix Children's to continue to provide the lifesaving care it is renowned for.

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital–Main Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital–East Valley at Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 11 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service-related outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system has provided world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care to children and families for more than 35 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,175 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

