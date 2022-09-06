American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company"), a leading provider of high-quality single-family homes for rent, announced today that members of the Company's management team will participate in a roundtable discussion during the BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference (the "Conference") taking place September 13-14, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/American Homes 4 Rent) (PRNewswire)

The Company's roundtable discussion will begin at 12:40 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. A live audio webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.americanhomes4rent.com under "Investor relations." A replay of the webcast will be available through September 28, 2022.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator, and build-to-rent developer. Recent achievements include being named a 2022 Great Place to Work®, a 2022 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 and America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek and Statista, and a Top ESG Regional Performer by Sustainalytics. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and managing homes as rental properties. As of June 30, 2022, we owned 58,715 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.americanhomes4rent.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Nicholas Fromm

Phone: (855) 794-2447

Email: investors@ah4r.com

Media Relations Contact:

Megan Grabos

Phone: (805) 413-5088

Email: media@ah4r.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent