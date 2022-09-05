GONEO launches the new silent series portable power stations

The series provides users with a comfortable noise-free experience when using electricity outdoors

NINGBO, China, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GONEO, an international brand owned by Gongniu Group, a Chinese manufacturer of consumer-demand oriented electrical products, has made its new Silent series portable power stations available on Amazon.com. With a sufficient and stable power supply that powers electrical devices outdoors, the Silent series features a noise-free design that allows users to immerse themselves in nature while camping, delivering a quiet and comfortable experience when using electricity.

By using GONEO's unique outdoor power cooling technology, the fan that is a necessary component of traditional outdoor energy storage products is eliminated, bringing the noise level down to below 5dB. The fanless Silent series significantly enhances the camping experience for campers and outdoors enthusiasts by addressing the noise problem they may face when charging electrical products in the wild.

When fishing lakeside, or from a kayak or canoe in quiet waters, the Silent series can provide power to electronic devices without making noise that may disturb and scare away the fish.

When used in combination with a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine for an overnight retreat at the campground, the Silent Series soundlessly provides uninterrupted power to the machine so that the campers can sleep undisturbed.

When camping out with the whole family, the power station can charge everyone's devices overnight without making any noise, creating a quieter and more comfortable sleeping environment for both children and adults.

The Goneo Silent series includes 300W/303Wh, 600W/607Wh and 1000W/1016Wh models with 3 different power outputs and battery capacities that meet the expectations of campers and outdoors enthusiasts who need to charge outdoor appliances with different power outputs in various camping scenarios.

Goneo Silent 300W Goneo Silent 600W Goneo Silent 1000W Price: 299 USD Price: 599 USD Price: 999 USD Description:

Goneo Silent 300W has

a compact and small size design

that can be placed in the trunk or

other regular space at home freely. Camping days :1 day Description:

Goneo Silent 600W has

a sufficient and stable power

supply for weekend

camping Camping days :2 days Description:

Goneo Silent 1000W has a larger

capacity and higher wattage that

can give your appliances more

running time. Camping days ：3 days APPLIANCE RUN TIME Drone 5.5 x charges Fan 15 hours Laptop 4 x charges Mini Cooler 5 hours Camera 27 hours Phone 30 x charges TV 4.5 hours Light(5W) 55 hours APPLIANCE RUN TIME Blender 65 min Electric Blankets 90 min Air Pump 9 hours Mini Cooler 10 hours Heated Travel Mug 10x charges Drone 10 x charges Camera 55 hours Phone 65 x charges TV 9 hours Light 110 hours Laptop 10 x charges CPAP 10 hours APPLIANCE RUN TIME Blender 110 min Ice Shaver 90 min Electric Grill 1 hour Mini Fridge 12 hours Coffee Maker 100 min Pressure Cooker 6o min Camera 92 hours Phone 100 x charges TV 15 hours Laptop 8 x charges CPAP 17 hours

About GONEO

Goneo, the international renewable energy brand of Gongniu Group, formally entered world markets in 2021 with an ongoing commitment to providing consumers with a safe and comfortable experience of using electricity through innovation in technologies and materials.

About Gongniu Group

Founded in 1995, Gongniu Group is one of the top 500 manufacturing companies in China and is mainly engaged in the R&D, production and sales of electrical products for consumer use. The company listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange's Main Board (stock code: 603195) on February 6, 2020. Based on its years of experience in professional technologies for and manufacturing of consumer demand-oriented electrical devices and equipment, the firm established a renewable energy business unit in early 2021 that focuses on the R&D and production of products powered from renewable and sustainable energy sources, with the aim of providing consumers worldwide with high-quality renewable energy solutions.

GONEO's official website: https://goneohome.com/

Contact: Distributors: sales@goneohome.com

Influencers & Key Opinion Leaders: marketing@goneohome.com

Goneo Testers: marketing@goneohome.com

