GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for August 2022

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of August 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Highlights:

GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 43.9%. Total seats increased 41.4% and the number of departures increased by 44.9%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 46.3% and the load factor was 81.5%.

GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 29.7% and demand (RPK) increased by 31.7%. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.4%. The volume of departures increased by 39.1% and seats increased by 36.1%.

GOL's international supply (ASK) was 323 million, the demand (RPK) was 266 million and international load factor was 82.3%.

August/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (1) Accumulated Traffic Figures (1) LTM Traffic Figures (1) Operating data * Aug/22 Aug/21 % Var. 8M22 8M21 % Var. Aug/22 LTM Aug/21 LTM % Var. Total GOL

















Departures 16,264 11,223 44.9 % 128,938 76,495 68.6 % 186,616 121,702 53.3 % Seats (thousand) 2,825 1,997 41.4 % 22,472 13,501 66.4 % 32,491 21,449 51.5 % ASK (million) 3,282 2,281 43.9 % 26,199 15,987 63.9 % 37,227 25,372 46.7 % RPK (million) 2,675 1,829 46.3 % 20,904 13,112 59.4 % 29,936 20,701 44.6 % Load factor 81.5 % 80.2 % 1.3 p.p 79.8 % 82.0 % -2.2 p.p 80.4 % 81.6 % -1.2 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,236 1,478 51.2 % 17,346 10,754 61.3 % 25,400 17,072 48.8 % Domestic GOL

















Departures 15,606 11,223 39.1 % 125,614 76,495 64.2 % 182,987 121,702 50.4 % Seats (thousand) 2,718 1,997 36.1 % 21,907 13,501 62.3 % 31,875 21,449 48.6 % ASK (million) 2,959 2,281 29.7 % 24,657 15,987 54.2 % 35,561 25,372 40.2 % RPK (million) 2,409 1,829 31.7 % 19,601 13,112 49.5 % 28,538 20,701 37.9 % Load factor 81.4 % 80.2 % 1.2 p.p 79.5 % 82.0 % -2.5 p.p 80.3 % 81.6 % -1.3 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,146 1,478 45.1 % 16,867 10,754 56.9 % 24,883 17,072 45.8 % International GOL

















Departures 658 0 N.A 3,324 0 N.A 3,629 0 N.A Seats (thousand) 107 0 N.A 565 0 N.A 616 0 N.A ASK (million) 323 0 N.A 1,541 0 N.A 1,666 0 N.A RPK (million) 266 0 N.A 1,304 0 N.A 1,398 0 N.A Load factor 82.3 % 0 N.A 84.6 % 0 N.A 83.9 % 0 N.A Pax on board (thousand) 90 0 N.A 479 0 N.A 516 0 N.A On-time Departures 93.0 % 95.6 % -2.6 p.p 93.8 % 96.3 % -2.5 p.p 92.3 % 95.5 % -3.2 p.p Flight Completion 99.7 % 99.3 % 0.4 p.p 99.6 % 98.7 % 0.9 p.p 99.5 % 98.8 % 0.7 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 5.6 3.4 63.9 % 42.6 25.0 70.4 % 59.6 38.5 54.7 %

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is the largest airline in Brazil, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air FranceKLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 14,000 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 144 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, go to www.voegol.com.br/ri .

View original content:

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.