New CyberRes Voltage File Analysis Suite Enables Proactive Data Protection with SmartScan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberRes, a Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) line of business, today announced a new version of Voltage File Analysis Suite (FAS), a cloud platform that combines the latest in data discovery and data protection. Among the new features in Voltage FAS is SmartScan, a tool for intelligent sampling and dynamic tagging for petabyte scale data discovery, enabling data analysts to find the areas of higher data risk faster.

"The new CyberRes Voltage File Analysis Suite takes data security to the next level with its data discovery and protection capabilities within one solution," said Reiner Kappenberger, Director Product Management, Voltage Data Privacy and Protection. "Since it is delivered as a SaaS solution, it possesses the scalability needed to meet the needs of any user's data estate. Furthermore, the dynamic Voltage SmartScan tool provides users with the resources needed to conduct more prescriptive, deeper scans of their data infrastructure and take more focused protective actions."

Voltage FAS is not limited by the constraints of geographic or political boundaries, enabling users to achieve and maintain compliance standards for the growing number of privacy regulations around the world. Voltage FAS enhances global privacy awareness with dynamic data masking, contextually aware entity detection for thirty-nine-plus countries and economic regions.

Also with this release, Voltage FAS is now available as a managed security services provider (MSSP) offering, which goes hand-in-hand with its availability as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. Voltage FAS works with cloud, on-premise and all hybrid models by understanding and managing data in place. As some regions require data residency for organizations, Voltage FAS can also be deployed on private clouds, enabling organizations to effectively find and protect their sensitive data without having any data leave the region.

"The release of our Voltage as a Service MSP/MSSP offering is designed to enable managed security services providers with flexible go-to-market options, pay-as-you-grow models, unified data discovery use cases to build managed services catalog offerings, thereby solving customer requirements for outcome-driven data discovery and protection with extremely quick time to value," said Marianne Van der Pluym, VP Global MSSP Strategy and Sales.

One MSSP that has capitalized on the flexibility of Voltage FAS is Advania Sweden. "At Advania, we built our Data Management as a Service on the Voltage/FAS platform in our own data center and are able to be compliant with strict governmental rules and GDPR," said Tomas Wanselius, CEO of Advania Sweden.

The new version of Voltage FAS is also receiving high marks from end users. "File Analysis Suite has a pivotal role in our environment, not only supporting Turkish Data Protection Regulation and PCI/DSS but also helping us to understand the other critical/sensitive data should be protected," Olcay Nisanoglu, IT Operations Director, BELBIM. "Since this project was a priority for the management team, we took an immediate action to start the project. Thanks to SmartScan's functionality with File Analysis Suite, all critical folders were quickly identified, allowing us to efficiently focus on these areas."

Voltage FAS' data discovery capabilities can go deeper and broader across unstructured data repositories than most in the market. Voltage FAS supports more than 1,000 file types and discovery across the most common sources of unstructured data and collaboration platforms on premises and in the cloud including Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Exchange, Azure file and object stores, Google Workspaces, SMB (Samba), Amazon S3 object stores, as well as other source via a custom connector API. Voltage FAS includes the latest Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology to enable users to discover sensitive data in images, such as scans of identifications and contracts.

