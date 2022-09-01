FARM AID 2022 FESTIVAL IS SOLD OUT

Organizers urge fans to tune in to Circle Network, SiriusXM and FarmAid.org

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Aid announced today that its Sept. 24 music, food and farm festival is sold out, offering fans several options to enjoy Farm Aid performances from home, including Circle Network, SiriusXM and FarmAid.org.

"We're honored that North Carolina has embraced Farm Aid in this way, and we're excited to connect with people across the Southeast who value the power of music to bring us together, appreciate delicious family farm food and — most of all — support family farmers," said Carolyn Mugar, executive director of Farm Aid. "We're also fortunate to continue our collaborations with Circle and SiriusXM to bring the Farm Aid festival to those not able to join us in Raleigh."

This marks the second consecutive year that award-winning country lifestyle network Circle will bring the annual Farm Aid festival to a television audience, and the 13th year that SiriusXM has carried the show on satellite radio. For the first time ever, the Farm Aid press event featuring farmers and artists will be streamed live for viewers.

"We're excited to have Farm Aid back for our second year on the network. It truly hits the bullseye with our Circle brand and the highest level of talent as well as an incredible cause," said SVP of Content Evan Haiman.

Farm Aid 2022 will feature performances by Willie Nelson & Family, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, and Margo Price, as well as Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer and Particle Kid.

Circle will broadcast the festival on television, beginning at 7 p.m. ET, with live and prerecorded segments from Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, North Carolina. Circle also will stream Farm Aid 2022 on its Facebook, Twitter and TikTok pages (@CircleAllAccess) throughout the day, beginning with the 11 a.m. press event. Fans can find Circle on its linear feed and across most streaming platforms, including Roku, DISH, Samsung TV Plus, Peacock, VIZIO SmartCast, Tubi, Redbox and more.

Beginning at 12 p.m. ET, SiriusXM subscribers will be able to listen to Farm Aid 2022 on SiriusXM's Willie's Roadhouse (channel 59) and Dave Matthews Band Radio (channel 30) via SiriusXM radios and on the SXM App. The live coverage also will include backstage interviews with artists and stories from family farmers, hosted by SiriusXM's Dallas Wayne. All coverage will feature a behind-the-scenes look at the Farm Aid festival in Raleigh and the organization's year-round work to strengthen family farm agriculture.

FarmAid.org, Farm Aid's YouTube channel and DISH's Facebook page will livestream Farm Aid 2022 beginning at 11 a.m. ET with the Farm Aid press event. The press event, featuring Farm Aid artists, farmers and food producers from across the Southeast, will livestream for the first time, offering fans at home a special opportunity to experience a dynamic conversation between farmers and artists.

Farm Aid is partnering with digital fundraising platform Fandiem to inspire fans to give back for a chance to win a "Farm Aid VIP PLUS Experience." Fans can donate to win online at Fandiem.com/farmaid for a chance at an all-expenses-paid trip to Farm Aid 2022, including two VIP Experience tickets with access to the VIP Experience club and more.

Farm Aid will offer rare and unique artist-signed and other memorabilia items, including guitars, albums and prints, with proceeds to benefit Farm Aid. The silent auction will run online at farmaid.org/auction from Sept. 24–Oct. 7.

For event updates, follow Farm Aid on Twitter (@FarmAid), Facebook (facebook.com/farmaid) and Instagram (instagram.com/farmaid), and visit farmaid.org/festival. Festivalgoers are encouraged to use the hashtags #FarmAid2022 and #Road2FarmAid to join the conversation on social media around this year's festival.

Farm Aid welcomes the participation of the business community and offers corporate sponsorship and VIP Experience opportunities. For more information, contact Glenda Yoder at glenda@farmaid.org. Farm Aid 2022 sponsors include DISH Network and Patagonia Workwear.

Farm Aid's mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America. Farm Aid artists and board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Margo Price host an annual festival to raise funds to support Farm Aid's work with family farmers and to inspire people to choose family farm food. For 37 years, Farm Aid, with the support of the artists who contribute their performances each year, has raised more than $64 million to support programs that help farmers thrive, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, take action to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms.

**Editors, Producers and Photographers Note: Advance credentials are required for all media to attend Farm Aid 2022, and credential requirements have changed. Please visit farmaid.org/media by Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, to learn about these requirements and apply. Media can download official Farm Aid photos and videos at farmaid.org/multimedia.**

