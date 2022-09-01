Healthcare Pros
EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conference

Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is scheduled to present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference at 7:35 a.m. Central time (8:35 a.m. Eastern time) on Thursday, September 8. Ezra Y. Yacob, Chief Executive Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access live webcasts and any available replays for up to one year.

About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Investor Contacts
David Streit  713-571-4902
Neel Panchal  713-571-4884

Media Contact
Kimberly Ehmer  713-571-4676

