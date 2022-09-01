DEMANDSCIENCE BECOMES OFFICIAL PARTNER OF SHRINERS CHILDREN'S OPEN

LAS VEGAS , Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DemandScience, a global B2B data company that partners with customers to upgrade their sales pipelines, has become the Official Statistics Partner of the Shriners Children's Open. The new three-year relationship will begin with the 2022 tournament being held October 3 – 9 at TPC Summerlin In Las Vegas. As part of its activities in support of the annual charitable tournament, DemandScience will power live player statistics and analytics on new video boards throughout the course.

"We are excited to bring DemandScience on as our Official Statistics Partner at this year's Shriners Children's Open and are looking forward to working with them in 2022 and beyond. We are also thrilled to be providing fans with a new data-focused experience that underscores the important role that information and analytics play as the world's best golfers compete," remarked Patrick Lindsey, executive director of Shriners Children's Open, Las Vegas' only PGA TOUR event.

DemandScience is also the official B2B Sales Pipeline Generation Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions, which aligns perfectly with the company's mission to provide accurate data and predictive insights that enable their B2B sales and marketing customers to identify, activate, and convert the right buyers at the right time and achieve their growth goals.

Additionally, DemandScience has partnerships with 16 elite professional golfers from North America and Europe, including Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young, Shane Lowry, Corey Conners, and Keegan Bradley. As brand ambassadors, each utilizes DemandScience-branded yardage books during play as they determine their best competitive moves.

"Becoming an official partner of the Shriners Children's Open and supporting the incredible work of the Shriners Children's health care system is one of the most important and rewarding steps DemandScience has taken as a company. Over the past 100 years Shriners has improved the lives of more than 1.5 million children and their families – nothing is more worthwhile," said Peter Cannone, Chair and CEO of DemandScience.

"We are also proud to be the Official Statistics Partner of the tournament because we believe in the power of data to help people succeed. Whether it is in a hospital, business or recreational setting, information and analytics can help people achieve better results, something we strive to do for our customers every day," Cannone added.

The 2022 Shriners Children's Open will bring the excitement of the FedExCup season to TPC Summerlin as the PGA TOUR brings the top professional golfers to the Las Vegas valley for the 39th consecutive year. Tickets for the 2022 Shriners Children's Open can be purchased online at shrinerschildrensopen.com.

About Shriners Children's Open:

About Shriners Children's:

Shriners Children's is a health care system with locations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Our staff is dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, conducting innovative research, and offering outstanding educational programs for medical professionals. Children up to age 18 with orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care, regardless of the families' ability to pay. Within these broad service lines, many types of care are provided. For example, some locations offer reconstructive plastic surgery, treatment for craniofacial abnormalities or care for sports injuries. Generally, care is provided until age 18, although, in some cases, it may be extended to age 21. All services are provided in a compassionate, family-centered environment. For more information, please visit www.shrinerschildrens.org.

About DemandScience

DemandScience is a global B2B data company that partners with customers to upgrade their sales pipelines. Our accurate data and predictive insights enable B2B sales and marketing professionals to identify, activate, and convert the right buyers at the right time and achieve their growth goals.

