Expert.ai Launches "Turn Language into Action" a Natural Language Hackathon for Good

BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert.ai (EXAI: IM), a leading company in artificial intelligence (AI) for language understanding, is announcing the kick off of its global virtual hackathon, "Turn Language into Action: A Natural Language Hackathon for Good," awarding $10,000 in prizes and training programs to learn new skills and enable the power of language through technology.

No longer are just large tech companies applying AI to language to enable a more natural interaction between humans and machines. Companies of all sizes and industries are relying on natural language understanding and natural language processing (NLU / NLP) to improve customer service, increase efficiency, accelerate intelligent process automation and more. But despite these ever-expanding use cases, when it comes to capturing the full potential of NL, users are barely scratching the surface.

"The use of artificial intelligence is growing across industries on a variety of use cases as organizations derive value from language data and understand how to apply it in impactful ways," said Keith C. Lincoln, expert.ai CMO. "We are thrilled to encourage developers to test our capabilities and inspire them to explore innovative and more effective solutions for language-intensive enterprise challenges."

Hackathon Overview and Challenges

The event, "Turn Language into Action: A Natural Language Hackathon for Good," will take place from September 8 to October 27, 2022 on the Devpost hackathon platform and offers the chance for developers to build or enhance an existing app for positive change by embedding natural language capabilities, word meaning and sentiment analysis.

Individual developers and teams are invited to create, present and pitch solutions leveraging expert.ai's "smart from the start" knowledge models in specific domains such as:

Hate Speech Detection; ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance); Emotional Traits & Sentiment Analysis.

Here are a few sample use cases for how to use one or more of the three expert.ai knowledge models:

Analyze reactions on social media to detect cyber bullying;

Evaluate content to identify misinformation and fake news;

Monitor company reputation on social media;

Improve due diligence and mitigate risks.

Participation in the hackathon is free. Winners will be announced on October 27, 2022, with prizes including: $5,000 for 1st place; $2,500 for 2nd place; $1,000 for 3rd place and three $500 honorable mention prizes.

For more information, please visit the expert.ai Hackathon page available on Devpost website.

Kickoff Event

Participants are invited to meet with expert.ai's NL and AI experts in a live LinkedIn event on September 8 at 11am EDT / 5pm CET to learn more about the competition and ask questions. Register for Turn Language into Action: A Natural Language Hackathon – Kickoff Event.

About expert.ai

Expert.ai (EXAI:IM) is a leading company in AI-based natural language software. Organizations in insurance, banking and finance, publishing, media and defense all rely on expert.ai to turn language into data, analyze and understand complex documents, accelerate intelligent process automation and improve decision making. Expert.ai's purpose-built natural language platform pairs simple and powerful tools with a proven hybrid AI approach that combines symbolic and machine learning to solve real-world problems and enhance business operations at speed and scale. With offices in Europe and North America, expert.ai serves global businesses such as AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, The Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Gannett and EBSCO. For more information, visit https://www.expert.ai

