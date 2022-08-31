Encentive Web3 OS officially joined the PlatON ecosystem

In support of PlatON project goal of free circulation of data assets around the world

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encentive has officially joined the PlatON ecosystem and received a grant from the LatticeX Foundation to apply Encentive's turn-key, multi-chain dApp building platform to user tools and interoperability development for LatticeX's PlatON network. PlatON is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by a privacy-preserving computation network. It provides a trading platform for data assets, algorithm models, and computing power, combining cryptography-based privacy-preserving computation and blockchain technology to achieve the free circulation of data assets around the world.

(PRNewswire)

The Encentive Web3 OS turn-key DeFi Module Builder will provide a PlatON on-ramp to community leaders, influencers, and enterprises who use Encentive to create and customize modules for their own DeFi apps. Encentive's Web3 OS capabilities include farming, staking, NFT marketplaces, GameFi, OTC, and more. With these tools community leaders can dramatically increase the empowerment and growth potential of the communities they serve. Encentive enables anyone with a community following to create a DEX overnight on many chains at once and customize the DEX's properties to serve best and incentivize that community.

Where Web 2.0 was driven by the advent of mobile internet, social network and cloud computing technology, the intelligent web vision is built upon three new layers of technological innovation: blockchain, A.I. and the Internet of Things (IoT). While A.I. will play a critical role in tagging web content, and of course putting it to use in novel ways, the key to completing the leap from Web 2.0 to the intelligent web universe of 3.0 remains in the protocols for privacy and ownership.

A.I. projects and enterprises do not have access to larger valid datasets to train better models, and published models can quickly become out of date without effort to acquire more data to re-train them. As a result, the focus of AI has shifted from an orientation centered on AI-based algorithms, to one on big data architectures that guarantee security and privacy. Isolation of data and protection of data privacy is becoming the next challenge in the field of A.I.

By combining blockchain and privacy-preserving computation with A.I., PlatON will help to realize the full potential of AI in Web 3.0.

Encentive's role in the blockchain component includes building out the infrastructure and economic incentives through robust cross-chain capability, including pioneering work with Alchemy Pay to offer fiat-to-crypto on/off ramps, allowing users to seamlessly employ DeFi functions that require crypto transactions from their wallet addresses as well as credit card payment options.

The user tools and interoperability initiative with PlatON is a critical extension of Encentive's Web3 OS, adding momentum to Encentive's core mission to help users and organizations to incentivise their communities with powerful Web3 applications, including sophisticated DeFi marketplace tools such as staked and farmed trading pairs, customized liquidity provider fees, native tokens & NFTs, airdrop functions, and user referral rewards. Moreover, as the Encentive and PlatON ecosystems deepen their integration, a leading model for application deployment and access will emerge, lowering barriers and accelerating the inevitable migration of Web2's billions of users to Web3.

About Encentive

The Encentive Web3 OS enables code-free overnight deployment of peer-to-peer DeFi apps and marketplaces starting from a community of one, plus fiat/crypto on/off ramps. Any individual or organization can establish the next great DeFi app or marketplace almost instantly, complete with farming and staking, fine-tuned to benefit and serve the governance needs and trading preferences of their own unique communities and missions. The Encentive Web3 OS DeFi dApp Builder gives users the power to build their own core teams and communities around their own style of incentives, setting and adjusting transaction fees, stake-pool interest, referral rewards, governance protocols, and more.

Website: https://encentive.io

Dapp: https://app.encentive.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Encentive_io

Medium: https://medium.com/@encentive

About LatticeX's PlatON

PlatON was initiated and promoted by the LatticeX Foundation. Based on the basic properties of the blockchain and supported by a privacy-preserving computing network, PlatON provides the next-generation Internet basic protocol featuring "computing interoperability". It builds a computing system jointly assembled by cryptographic algorithms such as verifiable computing, secure multi-party computing, zero-knowledge proof, homomorphic encryption, and blockchain technology to provide public infrastructure under an open-source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers as well as various institutions, communities, and individuals with computing needs.

Website: https://www.platon.network/en | https://latticex.foundation/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/PlatON_Network

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PlatON_Network | https://twitter.com/LatticeX_SGP

Discord: https://discord.gg/jAjFzJ3Cff

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Encentive