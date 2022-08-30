Learn How to be a More Empathetic Leader With Your Remote Workforce in Bright Talent's Latest Webinar

Part Three of Rapid Change Management Webinar Series Gives HR Managers Tips and Tools for Empathetic Leadership When Working with Remote Employees

TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Talent, Inc., a strategic HR consultancy helping business leaders solve their most vexing people challenges, today announced the webinar titled,"Be an empathetic leader virtually? Easier said than done!" In this third podcast-style, micro-webinar in the company's rapid change management series, Global Organizational Development expert Yesmean Rihbany will discuss two impactful techniques for leaders to engage more empathetically with remote employees. It will be held on September 16, 8:30 to 9:00am PT, and early pre-registration is encouraged at BrightTalent.com/change-management.

"With the shift of much of the world-of-work to remote accommodations, and many communications being limited to a phone line or one-dimensional screen, it's often challenging for leaders to connect in a genuine, empathetic way with their teams the way they would in person," said Brenan German, founder and president of Bright Talent. "Often HR is tasked with helping leaders adapt. With her deep experience in this area, Yesmean will share best practices to maintain the kind of empathetic connection today's remote workforce requires of their leaders."

Unlike long, slide-heavy webinars,-this concise, 30-minute session will provide tangible take-aways to become a more effective remote leader. Ms. Rihbany will share proven techniques that help leaders to truly connect and be present and attentive with remote employees while listening more effectively and hearing as a matter of intention. It will include live audience Q&A.

About Bright Talent

Bright Talent, Inc. is a human resources consultancy focused on helping HR teams and business leaders solve people challenges.

