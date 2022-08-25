van der Veen, Hartshorn and Levin Partners with Oasis City Church for Back to School Bash

Philadelphia-based law firm van der Veen, Hartshorn and Levin has partnered with Oasis City Church and Oasis Development and Learning Center to present the Church's Back to School Bash.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia trial attorneys from van der Veen, Hartshorn and Levin are pleased to announce their support for Oasis City Church's upcoming Back to School Bash on August 27th!

In corroboration with Oasis City Church, Councilmember Cindy Bass, and Life Christian Fellowship, the firm will be sponsoring a day of music and fun activities for local families, as well as free supplies for local students gearing up for the new school year.

This includes a giveaway of 420 bookbags filled with school supplies (first come until supplies last), a children's clothing giveaway, free haircuts, hot dogs, face painting, bounce houses, and more! All children must be present to receive a free bookbag.

Event Details

When:

Saturday, August 27 from 10:00am to 3:00pm

Where:

Oasis Development and Learning Center

5248 N. 5th St. Philadelphia, PA (between 5th and Fairhill).

van der Veen, Hartshorn and Levin is a premier Philadelphia trial firm with an unrivaled record of success in matters involving personal injury, criminal defense, family law, civil rights violations, estate planning, and business litigation. In addition to handling some of the most challenging and important cases in the country, the firm is actively involved in the community and supports charitable efforts that benefit organizations across Philadelphia and beyond. For more information, visit www.mtvlaw.com.

CONTACT: Erica Green, egreen@mtvlaw.com

