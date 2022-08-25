TUSK Partners Ranks No. 950 on the Inc. 5000 Annual List

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TUSK Partners ("TUSK"), the premier dental M&A Advisor, today announced it has been named to the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a unique look at the country's most successful private businesses and is a key benchmark for entrepreneurial success.

TUSK has empowered dental practice owners across the United States to maximize the value of their business in a sale.

"TUSK is honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of America's fastest-growing private companies," said Kevin Cumbus, President of TUSK. "The past two years have been transformational for TUSK and being named to the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the incredible success of our clients and our world-class team. Now that we have singular focus on M&A advisory, we are focused on further accelerating our momentum as the leader in the dental M&A space, creating partnerships, and generational wealth events for dental practice owners across the country. The story of TUSK is really just beginning."

For four decades, Inc. Magazine has celebrated the fastest-growing private companies in America. The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 represent a new cohort of fast-growing private businesses, all of which have demonstrated an ability to succeed amid supply chain challenges, labor shortages, and the ongoing impacts related to COVID-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

TUSK Partners inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list comes at a significant time of growth for the company, which achieved 677% growth over the last 3 years and 123% growth year-over-year in 2021 . TUSK has empowered dental practice and DSO owners across the United States to maximize the value of their business in a sale. Through TUSK's Marketed Sales Process, they are able to bring multiple offers to all of their clients and ultimately execute on a deal that they desire.

About TUSK Partners:

TUSK Partners ("TUSK") provides M&A Advisory services in the dental industry. TUSK has completed over $650M of transactions across all specialties. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value. With our significant collective experience of over 40+ years of dental practice transactions, we offer our clients solutions that help them achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit https://tusk-partners.com/

About Inc. Magazine and the Inc. 5000

Since 1982, Inc. magazine has produced the celebrated Inc. 5000 list. Rankings are determined according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2021. Qualifying companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2021. This year's full listing can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

