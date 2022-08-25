Olympus Property ranked among the top companies for online reputation in the nation by J Turner Research

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Property is ranked among the top multifamily companies for online reputation in the 2022 Division ORA® Power Ranking , published by Multifamily Executive. The company ranks 4th place in Division II.

The Divisions include Division II – companies that manage between 20,000 to 34,402 units, Division III – companies that manage between 10,000 to 19,999 units, and Division IV – companies that manage between 2,000 to 9,999 units. The unit cut-off for each Division was determined based on the portfolio data obtained from Smart Apartment Data in June 2022.

"The Division ranking reflects multifamily companies' attention to customer service and online reputation. Research has shown that a positive online presence is critical to boosting marketing and leasing efforts. The companies awarded in this Division ranking have singularly focused on winning over their residents in person, as evident in their high ORA scores," said Joseph Batdorf, president of J Turner Research.

J Turner Research introduced the Division ORA® Power Ranking in 2019 to recognize management companies of all sizes for excellence in online reputation management. The companies are ranked based on their Online Reputation Assessment (ORA®) score—the multifamily industry standard to measure and benchmark a property/company's online reputation. The Division I list—Top 25 of the NMHC Top 50 companies—was announced earlier in May 2022.

"We are proud of all our team members who consistently provide our residents an unparalleled living experience. Our people and the pride they have for their work is what makes Olympus such a special place to live and work," notes Wade Madden, Chief Operating Officer at Olympus Property.

Developed by J Turner Research, the ORA® Power Ranking is based on monthly online reputation research of over 128,000 properties' lifetime reviews across multiple review sites and Internet Listing Services (ILSs). Using a statistical model, J Turner assigns an independent ORA® Score to each property on a scale of 0–100. The ORA® Score was developed to simplify how online reputation is measured, and it serves as the multifamily industry standard to measure a property's online reputation.

Each month, Multifamily Executive publishes a ranking of properties and/or management companies based on their ORA® scores. A property or a management company does not have to be a J Turner Research client to qualify for this ranking. To learn more about ORA®, please visit https://jturner.us/ora.

About Olympus Property

Established in 1992, Olympus Property is a highly experienced full-service multifamily owner and operator headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. The company's portfolio is currently valued at over $5 billion and representing approximately 22,700 units under ownership and management. Olympus is consistently focused on high-growth markets and adding value across the portfolio. The company is currently invested in fourteen states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wyoming and Kentucky.

About J Turner Research

J Turner Research is an independent research company focused exclusively on the multifamily industry for almost two decades. It is the only company to monitor the online reviews and ratings of 128,000+ properties nationwide. J Turner pioneered the Online Reputation Assessment (ORA®) score, which serves as the multifamily industry standard to measure, benchmark, and compare a property/company's online reputation. The company is the national leader in enhancing resident satisfaction through intelligent resident and prospect survey programs, quantifiable action plans, customized training, and review response service. For more information, visit www.jturnerresearch.com.

To learn more about Olympus Property or for media inquiries, please contact Jeff Evans at 325-829-8844 or Jeff.Evans@OlympusProperty.com, or Braden Barr at 415-686-0232 or Braden.Barr@OlympusProperty.com.

For more information please visit: www.OlympusProperty.com

