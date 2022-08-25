Let's Build A New Food System, Together

CINCINNATI, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uprising Food announced the launch of their Regulation Crowdfunding raise. Uprising believes food is more than medicine, it's power. They are on a mission to build a new food system through their prebiotic products, packed with activated psyllium and backed by research at Wright State University. So along with creating the tastiest staples, they are going the extra mile to make their products low-carb, fiber-boosted, and gluten-free. Sounds ambitious? Yeah, it is but they didn't want to take any shortcuts and did not want to use a single preservative. Their products are endorsed by high profile experts, and with the goal of improving gut health, they have made bread and chips that will make eating healthy both simple and enjoyable.

Uprising Food is building a new food system through their high fiber, prebiotic products that support gut health.

The interest and demand for healthy alternatives has never been higher. Over 40 million people have joined the low-carb, paleo and keto lifestyle and that number continues to grow. Uprising's target market includes the major staple categories, which leaves over a $137 billion opportunity to make a lasting difference.

"We are proud to build a new food system that will impact people's health at scale while simultaneously building wealth for the everyday customer... " said Founder and CEO, William Schumacher.

You can learn more about Uprising's raise at https://www.startengine.com/uprising-food

ABOUT UPRISING FOOD

Uprising is a DTC food company, founded in 2019 in Cincinnati, OH, aiming to disrupt the mass staple food system. They specialize in low carb, gluten-free, prebiotic baked goods. They've invented an all-in-one functional food bread that appeals to the modern diets and delivers medical grade health benefits. It's currently being researched at Wright State University for its effects on the gut microbiome. Uprising is backed by high-profile experts like Dave Asprey and they've even been featured on Shark Tank. The team is Ex-P&G brand management and award winning artisan bakers. They tripled their business last year and are looking to continue to scale into an omni-channel business.

