Instacart Launches New In-App Experiences and Brand Campaign Featuring Lizzo and Her New Song "The Sign," Ushering in a New Era of Shopping Inspiration

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced the launch of a new collection of inspirational shopping content and experiences across the Instacart App. Oriented around discovery, these experiences are brought to life with the launch of "The World is Your Cart," Instacart's newest creative system featuring GRAMMY Award-winning singer, rapper, flutist, and entrepreneur Lizzo. "The World is Your Cart," coupled with a suite of new product features, ushers in a new era of shopping inspiration by celebrating the promise that with Instacart, everyday moments and scenarios can turn into new worlds of possibility. These new in-app experiences enable customers to see it, "cart" it and get their new discoveries delivered in as fast as an hour, opening up exciting new ideas about the possibilities of their own digital cart.

Kicking off "The World is Your Cart" is a new film starring Lizzo and features a remix of "The Sign," the first track from Lizzo's new album Special. The film starts in an everyday setting with Lizzo at the center, using the Instacart App, and progresses into hyper-real and fantastical scenes in which her world comes to life as she adds items to her digital cart. Instacart is taking a full-funnel, omnichannel approach to inspire the largest audience possible. On Sunday, August 28, Instacart will unveil "The World is Your Cart" campaign in a full-page center spread advertisement in The New York Times Sunday Edition featuring Lizzo and the campaign creative. Instacart is also an official sponsor of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards ("VMAs"), where the campaign's film makes its linear television premiere, following an onstage performance by Lizzo. The campaign will further come to life with multiple activations across linear TV, OTT and OLV channels, print, podcasts and streaming audio, and paid and organic social media.

Further bringing "The World is Your Cart" to life is a new in-app shopping experience, Carts. This new feature enables pop culture personalities, retailers, and creators to create collections of shoppable, curated content, helping consumers discover new products – bridging the gap between inspiration and reality. With Carts ranging from Self Care Sunday and Late Night Noms to Date Night and Lizzo's own exclusive shoppable Cart of her favorite vegan treats and products from her role in "The World is Your Cart" – these hand-picked guides bring "The World is Your Cart" to life in the Instacart App. These curated Carts, surfaced in the newly launched Home Feed at the center of the Instacart App, will help customers see the possibilities of how others' Carts can inspire their world and get their new discoveries delivered to their doorstep in as fast as an hour.

"A shoot where I get to sit in a bubble bath and shop all day? Sign me up Instacart!" said Lizzo. "This spot is so dynamic, and people will see me shopping and imagining what each item could lead to, from a desertscape of Takis – which are always in my cart – to a rain shower of cherries. I'm also excited to share my shoppable Cart which includes so many of my favorite things. I hope that my Cart inspires people to get all the stuff they love or maybe even try something different!"

"'The World is Your Cart' is a rallying cry that reminds us of the abundant possibilities of each product we add to our Carts and satiates our curiosity by enabling others' Carts to spark our own creativity," said Laura Jones, Chief Marketing Officer at Instacart. "In addition to capturing these possibilities across our new creative platform, we're making them a reality by offering consumers the chance to discover new things across the Instacart App – so you can browse, be inspired, and turn that inspiration into reality by getting your items delivered to your door in as fast as an hour."

Given the vital role that Instacart's brand partners play in an inspiring shopping experience, many are also participating in new inspirational shopping experiences across the Instacart App with Brand Pages , Shoppable Display , and Shoppable Video ad formats. This collection of interactive, rich media formats brings together the best of storytelling to more than 5,500 CPG brand partners.

In addition, building on top of our Shoppable Recipes integration from earlier this year, we are now enabling more recipe creators and food-focused developers to make their websites commerce-enabled. With the integration of Recipe Maker , publishers and bloggers can now make their websites instantly shoppable on Instacart with a few clicks – including Hearst, who already uses our widget on their food properties including Delish . We'll also be making our developer API and widget public to support a broader ecosystem of partners.

Lastly, we're unveiling monetization tools for our content partners. Today, we're launching Instacart Tastemakers, our new affiliate network for creators, publishers and developers so that they can monetize purchases that their audiences make on Instacart. Over the next few months, we'll share more ways for our partners to monetize their content by leveraging the full Shoppable Recipes ecosystem that we are creating for brands and retailers.

All new inspiration features, including Lizzo's own Cart, are available today on the Instacart App and website. "The World is Your Cart" was created by Instacart's in-house marketing team in partnership with agencies Droga5 and Mayflower, and brought to life by GRAMMY Award-winning director, Sam Brown.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 900 national, regional, and local retail brands to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 75,000 stores across more than 13,000 cities in North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of busy people and families to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for more than 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders for customers on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com . For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/ .

