GIVE CHICKEN THE NIGHT OFF: KELLOGG GIVES FAMILIES A CHANCE TO WIN $5,000 WHEN THEY ADD CEREAL TO THEIR DINNERTIME ROTATION

Skip the dreaded dinner debate with cereal for dinner, it just might pay off

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the season of routines returns with busy days of carpool, parent teacher conferences, homework help, you name it — so does the dreaded "what's for dinner" debate. Fear not, Tony the Tiger®, Toucan Sam®, Mini® and the rest of the Kellogg's cereal gang are giving chicken the night off to turn weekly dinner dread into cereal for dinner instead!

Kellogg's cereals provide essential nutrients, like vitamins and minerals and are an easy, inexpensive way to put a delicious meal on the dinner table — in fact, a serving of Kellogg's cereal, milk and fruit is less than $11. And if that's not convincing enough to add cereal to the weekly dinner lineup, Kellogg is providing the chance to win $5,000 and a year's supply of iconic Kellogg's cereals including Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Froot Loops® and Frosted Mini-Wheats® to families who make it a part of their regular routine.

"Kellogg's cereals shine as stars of the breakfast table, but morning isn't the only time cereal can bring the fun," said Sadie Garcia, Director of Brand Marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal. "Cereal for dinner is a low-prep, low-mess and low-price meal option, so you can spend less time cooking and cleaning and more quality time with your loved ones every week."

Starting on Aug. 25, once a week, for five weeks leading up to National Breakfast Day on Sept. 26, families can share how they enjoy their favorite Kellogg's cereal for dinner on Instagram with #KelloggsCerealforDinnerEntry.

Each week, one winner will be randomly selected and the entry pool restarts; cereal for dinner fanatics should share how they add Kellogg's cereals to their dinner routine to re-enter each week and can enter once daily as many times as possible to increase their chances. For more information, follow Kellogg on Instagram @KelloggsUS and visit www.kelloggs.com/en_US/Giveaway.html for official rules (no purchase necessary).

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

ABBREVIATED RULES. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia and are eighteen (18) years of age or older at time of entry. Begins 8/25/22 at 8:00:00 AM (ET) and ends 9/26/22 at 7:59:59 AM (ET). For details on how to enter and/or for complete Official Rules, go to https://www.kelloggs.com/en_US/Giveaway.html. Entry is free. Subject to complete Official Rules. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellogg Company, One Kellogg Square, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

1 Based off of average cost (Nielsen July 2022) for 1 serving Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops or Frosted Mini Wheats, 3/4 cup milk and 4oz strawberries, bananas or apples.

