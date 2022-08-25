Digi-Key and STMicroelectronics to Host Webinar on Arm Education Courses

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, will partner with STMicroelectronics to host a webinar on Arm Education offerings on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 11 a.m. CDT titled "Getting Started with Arm Education Online Courses on edX."

Digi-Key’s upcoming webinar with Arm Education will provide an overview on courses covering embedded systems, IoT and machine learning. (PRNewswire)

During this one-hour webinar, the education team at Arm will walk through the online courses they've produced to introduce aspiring engineers to the world of embedded systems, IoT and machine learning.

Tim Wilmshurst, academic consultant; Dr. Tom Spink, lecturer in Computer Science at University of St. Andrews in Scotland; and Dr. Michele Magno, head of the D-ITET Center for Project-Based Learning at ETH Zurich will discuss how their materials will teach you to:

Implement real-world embedded system projects first on a simulated microcontroller and then on Arm-based development boards from ST to build working embedded prototypes.

Develop code for various embedded systems and IoT applications, such as an audio wave generator, a music player and an activity monitor.

Learn to optimize machine learning models under the constraints of a microcontroller environment with reference to power consumption, latency, energy and memory.

Gain a firm foundation to move towards more complex programming, distributed sensing, the IoT, machine learning and Artificial Intelligence.

"Embedded systems are everywhere – and Arm-based technologies are the industry standard," said Y.C. Wang, global academic program director at Digi-Key. "From the mobile, wearable, and smart devices of today, to the transformative IoT and machine learning applications of the near future, embedded systems are the fundamental building blocks of our connected world. If you're looking to level-up your skills in these exciting new technologies, then this webinar is the ideal place to begin."

To attend the webinar, submit a registration form. If you can't attend the live webinar, Digi-Key will send the recording after the event to those who register.

These Arm Education courses have been produced in collaboration with STMicroelectronics and are available on the edX platform.

For more information about STMicroelectronics and to order from their product portfolio, visit the Digi-Key website.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

