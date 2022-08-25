Britive is named an Innovation Leader in the 2022 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for DREAM

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Britive has announced its recognition as an Innovation Leader in the 2022 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for vendors in the Dynamic Resource Entitlement & Access Management (DREAM) platforms. This ranking reflects a combined view of ratings across Product, Innovation, and Market Leadership categories.

The report includes an acknowledgement that Britive is a Leader in the Innovation category, underscoring Britive's continued excellence in the privileged access marketplace. Scoring highly among 21 vendors for both the Product and Innovation categories, this research confirms that Britive is well-positioned to help shape the emerging space with new features, functionality, and product innovations, which according to KuppingerCole must encompass aspects of endpoint, network, and cloud.

"Building the technologies that deliver privileged access management in a way that works across the multi-cloud is extremely difficult. It is validating to see that experts in the space are recognizing the strength of the solutions that we have developed – innovations that have been driven not just by us, but by the requirements of our customers," said Art Poghosyan Co-Founder and CEO at Britive.

The paper, authored by Paul Fisher, Lead Analyst at KuppingerCole Analysts AG, also covers trends influencing the wider DREAM market and essential capabilities required of solutions in this space, as well as how solutions from 21 different identity vendors meet customer expectations. This release marks the first time this report has been published, with an increasing number of business units working with cloud services meaning demand for the technology has been growing fast.

Britive received positive or very positive scores for security, functionality, interoperability, and usability, while the publication also focuses on its strengths in delivering just-in-time (JIT) capabilities.

The document states that "Britive has one of the widest compatibilities for JIT machine and non-machine access cloud services, including IaaS, DaaS, PaaS, and SaaS solutions including less obvious provisioning for cloud service such as Snowflake (DaaS), Workday, Okta Identity Cloud, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Google Workspace and others," concluding that it is 'quite eye opening in the way it supports multi-cloud access especially in high-risk develop environments"

Recognition from KuppingerCole Analyst AG marks a significant year for the cybersecurity vendor. Earlier in 2022, the firm announced JIT support for Snowflake alongside deeper integrations with both Workspace and Okta. New alliances include recent partnerships with Lacework, Torq and TD Synnex, and it was also named a Hot Company in Identity and Access Management by Global InfoSec awards.

Britive (www.britive.com) secures identities and privileges in multi-cloud and hybrid organizations. The Britive platform empowers teams across cloud infrastructure, DevOps, and security functions with dynamic and intelligent privileged access administration solutions for multi-cloud environments. Using deep API-based integrations, our patent-pending technology orchestrates permissioning for the modern enterprise cloud infrastructure and applications. The Britive platform helps organizations implement cloud security best practices like Just-In-Time (JIT) access and zero standing privileges (ZSP) to prevent security breaches and operational disruptions, while increasing efficiency and user productivity. Customers include medium to large businesses and Fortune 500 enterprises across healthcare, automotive, retail, media & entertainment, and other industries. Britive was founded by security industry veterans with a record of accomplishment as successful entrepreneurs and innovators.

