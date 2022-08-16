Safeture partnering with Falck Global Assistance & Aeger Group wins agreement with Innovation Norway

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeture in partnership with Falck Global Assistance & Aeger Group has secured a two-year public procurement agreement regarding employee safety and travel risk management for Innovation Norway.

Established in 2004, Innovation Norway is a state-owned company that offers capital, programs, and services to strengthen and stimulate entrepreneurship, innovation, and sustainable growth for Norwegian businesses and industry. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Innovation Norway has more than 700 employees in eleven counties in Norway and more than 30 countries worldwide. Together with its partner, Falck Global Assistance & Aeger Group, Safeture won the two-year procurement, including Safeture solutions such as Facilities, Travel Management Company Integration, and the Crisis Management Module.

"As an employer with several hundred employees around the world, this agreement provides Innovation Norway with access to Safeture's unique platform for managing employee safety, medical and security assistance, no matter where they are. The agreement also shows that our business model - which is based on collaboration with leading partners such as Falck Global Assistance & Aeger Group - works well,'' says Magnus Hultman, CEO of Safeture.

"Safeture's platform is an excellent tool to ensure duty of care and enhance situational awareness and readiness," says Klaus A. Trapp, Head of Security Innovation Norway.

For additional information, visit safeture.com or contact:

Safeture CEO Magnus Hultman: +46 706 00 81 66. Magnus.hultman@safeture.com

About Innovation Norway

Innovation Norway is the Norwegian Government's most important instrument for innovation and development of Norwegian enterprises and industry. We support companies in developing their competitive advantage and to enhance innovation. By combining local industry knowledge and international networks with the business ideas and the motivation of entrepreneurs, the foundation for new successful businesses is created.

About Safeture AB

Safeture (founded in 2009) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Sweden. The company offers a complete cloud-based platform designed to manage employee safety and risk/crisis management. Through world-leading technology and innovative solutions, Safeture helps more than 3 600 companies and organizations to protect what matters most - their employees. Safeture allows corporations to effectively automate safety and security while seamlessly integrating the software to become a natural part of their internal processes. The Safeture share is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Erik Penser Bank AB is the Certified Adviser. Ph: +46 8-463 83 00 E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

