PBR Announces Digital Trading Cards and Fantasy Game to Accompany Launch of New Bull Riding League

PUEBLO, Colo., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accompanying the launch of PBR Team Series, Professional Bull Riders (PBR) announced the debut of PBR digital cards for riders who are members of the league's eight founding teams. PBR Team Series is a new league of bull riding teams competing in an 11-event season from now until November.

PBR, with its partner SmartMedia Technologies (SMT), the Enterprise Web3 platform the future is being built on, initially introduced digital cards as collectible NFTs (non-fungible tokens) for riders in the individual-competition 'Unleash the Beast' for the 2022 season, which concluded in May.

Now, with the launch of the PBR Team Series, team versions of the digital cards are being offered to fans along with a fantasy leaderboard.

The PBR Team NFT Card Collection allows fans to choose seven riders to create a personalized fantasy team that will award them points based on the performance of riders throughout the PBR Team Series season, which began July 25 in Cheyenne, Wyoming and will conclude with a Championship in Las Vegas November 4-6.

In the 8 Second Drop challenges which launched on August 8, fans can collect collectible cards, which include exclusive still footage and 3D animation, for each team. Fans can collect up to 16 cards by completing various team-themed challenges, and can also purchase individual cards of PBR Team Series protected riders in the PBR NFT Marketplace beginning August 16th.

"We are excited to launch the new PBR Team series and expand our enterprise Web3 platform's capabilities by adding a new play-to-earn fantasy component," said Tyler Moebius, CEO of SmartMedia Technologies. "With 20K PBR wallets already under management, our partnership with PBR continues to prove how SMT makes Web3 easy and how brands can leverage it to acquire, engage and drive loyalty across a mobile-first audience."

"Adding a fantasy element to collectible digital cards that fans can engage with puts PBR on the cutting edge of NFTs for sports leagues," said John Sohigian, VP of Consumer Products, PBR. "Fans now have another way to get excited about and root for their favorite riders on bull riding teams."

To participate in the PBR Team series, visit: PBRStockyard.com

About SmartMedia Technologies

SmartMedia Technologies is the Enterprise Web3 platform the future is being built on. The SmartMedia Stack, including its self-serve, no-code, drag and drop NFT and Web3 design studio democratizes Web3 for users and Enterprise. It leverages the scale and reach of programmatic media. SmartMedia' Technologies' end-to-end solution drives engagement, acquisition and loyalty across a digital and mobile-first audience.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders)

PBR is the world's premier bull riding organization. More than 500 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR's international circuits in Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico. In 2022, PBR launched the PBR Team Series—eight teams of the world's best bull riders competing for a new championship—as well as the PBR Challenger Series with more than 60 annual events nationwide. The organization's digital assets include PBR RidePass on Pluto TV, which is home to Western sports. PBR is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company. For more information, visit PBR.com , or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR , Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR , and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR .

