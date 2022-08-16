HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY TO PARTICIPATE IN MIDWEST IDEAS INVESTOR CONFERENCE

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) announced today that Gregory H. Trepp, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michelle O. Mosier, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference to be held in Chicago on August 24-25, 2022.

The Company's presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 10:15 a.m. Central Time. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com or through the conference host's main website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels. The Company's owned consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach Professional®, Weston®, TrueAir®, Brightline® and Hamilton Beach Health®. The Company's owned commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®. Hamilton Beach Brands licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances, CHI® premium garment care products, Clorox® air purifiers, and Brita® countertop water appliances. Hamilton Beach Brands markets and distributes the Bartesian® premium cocktail delivery system through an exclusive multiyear agreement. Hamilton Beach Brands has entered the home medical market through a multiyear agreement with HealthBeacon plc and is the exclusive marketer and distributor of a smart Injection Care Management System in the U.S. and Canada under the new brand name Hamilton Beach Health®. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

IDEAS Investor Conferences are sponsored by a group of buyside companies for the benefit of regional investment communities. The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas, and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

