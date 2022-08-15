Sotheby's International Realty Expands in Michigan

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty today announced the opening of Great Lakes Sotheby's International Realty, signifying the brand's continued growth in the state of Michigan. The addition marks the brand's seventh office in the state.

Great Lakes Sotheby's International Realty is owned and operated by Dean Groulx and Wendy Groulx, who bring more than 60 years of collective experience to the company. Headquartered in the city of Elk Rapids, the office will serve the greater Traverse City area in Michigan including Alden, Bellaire, Elk Rapids, Elk Lake, Lake Leelanau, North Port, Suttons Bay, Torch Lake, and Traverse City.

"Greater Traverse City has a robust luxury home market," said Philip White, president and CEO of Sotheby's International Realty. "It's become attractive for high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs and we're seeing both U.S. and international buyers purchasing primary and secondary homes in the area. Our continued growth in the state enables our brand to service this growing market and I look forward to supporting Dean, Wendy, and the entire Great Lakes Sotheby's International Realty team."

"The Traverse City area boasts a lifestyle and culture that few other places can match," said Groulx. "Our area has access to some of the largest and most pristine freshwater lakes and access to world-class entertainment and fine dining. Few real estate companies can match the background and experience of our brokers and sales associates, and our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty will offer sellers and buyers in the greater Traverse City area an experience like no other thanks to its prestige, global presence, and marketing capabilities."

The company has plans for future growth in Alden, Bellaire, Traverse City, Northport, and Leelanau. Great Lakes Sotheby's International Realty was launched in partnership with Russ Post, owner/broker of Ocean Sotheby's International Realty.

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has nearly 26,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in over 1,000 offices in 81 countries and territories worldwide. Great Lakes Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

