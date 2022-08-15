RECORD-SETTING FUNDRAISER

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 event, Taste to Transform in Denver, Colorado, surpassed supporters' wildest expectations, and the organization plans to surprise and delight again at the anticipated upcoming fundraiser.

Taste to Transform is an annual celebration supporting Musana, a nonprofit organization that is breaking the cycle of poverty and dependency in Uganda. The event raised over $1,000,000 in a single night and impacted the lives of thousands of Ugandans, making it the organization's most successful event ever. This year's Taste to Transform will be a night to indulge in an array of food and drinks, live music performed by Boulder's Face Vocal Band, and an energy-fueled live auction. JOIN US Saturday August 27, 2022 at The Hangar at Stanley! Tickets & Info

"It's not just the night I look forward to. It's seeing the impact that this single event makes. Taste to Transform exceeds expectations year after year." - Jon K.; Musana Supporter

About Musana Community Development Organization

Founded in 2008 by three University of Colorado at Boulder students and two Ugandan university students, Musana recognizes the interconnected needs of vulnerable communities and takes a holistic approach to build pathways out of poverty. By investing capital to build quality infrastructure for social enterprises focused on education, health, and skill development, Musana empowers local people to drive sustainable economic and social growth of their own communities. Each of Musana's social enterprises play a role in building a self-reliant and self-sustaining community, free of dependency on future foreign assistance.

"Musana empowers the local community to do for itself what it is completely capable of doing. Locals leading locals creates a model of sustainability, accountability and ownership." -Owner of Engineered Demolition

This August, Taste to Transform will fundraise to replicate Musana's proven model of community development in Uganda. Through ticket purchases, corporate sponsorships, and participation in the live auction, guests play a role in transforming an entire community. By investing donations in school infrastructure, quality and affordable education will be accessible to 2,000+ students annually. By building skill development centers and small businesses, dollars raised will provide job opportunities and empower entrepreneurs with vocational skills and business training.

Taste to Transform 2022

JOIN US!

August 27th, 2022, 6:00-10:00 pm MDT

The Hangar at Stanley, Aurora, CO

Event Info & Tickets: https://musana.org/event/taste-to-transform/

