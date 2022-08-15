InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Connector for Extension Cords (CNC-815)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved collar tie device for connecting two extension cords," said an inventor, from High Point, N.C., "so I invented the EVER CONNECTED. My design enables you to easily create longer extension cord runs that will not pull apart during use."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved strain-relief and retaining device for two extension cords. In doing so, it enables the cords to be interconnected for their extra length in a safe and reliable manner. As a result, it prevents the cords from pulling apart and it reduces wear and tear. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and remove so it is ideal for contractors, service providers, maintenance workers, etc. Additionally, a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNC-815, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp