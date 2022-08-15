Gotcha Covered opens second location in Alabama

Leading window treatment franchise to provide premium window treatments, consultation services to Huntsville residents

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has increased its presence in Alabama with the opening of Gotcha Covered of Huntsville. With the opening of the new center, the franchise has two locations in the state.

Greg and Bethany Smith, pictured, are the owners and operators of Gotcha Covered of Huntsville. (PRNewswire)

The new center is owned and operated by Greg and Bethany Smith. With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Madison County and the surrounding areas while offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"Quality is what defines our brand at Gotcha Covered," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "We pride ourselves in being able to deliver the best customer experience. That's what the residents of Huntsville are getting with this new location. Window treatments can transform the ambiance of a home. Greg and Bethany are a great asset to the community and will provide community with high-quality window treatment solutions."

Greg and Bethany bring diverse backgrounds to the Gotcha Covered brand. With a bachelor's in liberal studies, Greg started his career in the U.S. Navy. He has previously served as a business owner as well. Bethany is a nurse by trade but has also worked in project management and yacht repair.

While searching for business opportunities, Greg came across Gotcha Covered with the help of his entrepreneurial coach. After learning more about the franchise, he knew it was the right one for him and Bethany.

"Gotcha Covered was perfect for our long-term goals," said Smith. "Plus, the leadership team and other franchisees help create a very positive atmosphere. Everyone has been super helpful, professional and responsive. There is always a helping hand available when you need it. That's part of the culture."

In addition to providing premium window treatments to the Huntsville community, Smith said the duo has aspirations of opening multiple storefronts to service northern and central Alabama.

Adding 27 new franchise locations in 2021, Gotcha Covered currently has over 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Huntsville, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/huntsville/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

